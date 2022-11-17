  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
Dokumentation | Europa - Kontinent im Umbruch: Wie wir uns ernähren
Image: Point du Jour
Nature and EnvironmentEurope

Europe Revealed - Part 6: Feeding Europe

24 minutes ago

Is sustainable agriculture possible in Europe? From Spain’s "plastic sea” of greenhouses, to farmer suicides in France, the organics boom and high-tech production,

https://p.dw.com/p/4JLqx

it’s clear that Europe’s agricultural sector is in a period of extreme flux.

Dokumentation | Europa - Kontinent im Umbruch: Wie wir uns ernähren
Image: Point du Jour


And it needs to change: Agricultural landscapes are shaped by the history of our continent and inextricably bound up with its identity. But farmers are struggling. They’re under constant pressure to produce more, at lower prices and can no longer hold out against the stiff competition.


 

Dokumentation | Europa - Kontinent im Umbruch: Wie wir uns ernähren
Image: Point du Jour

These companies practice intensive farming, which we now know has a detrimental effect on biodiversity and human health. This kind of agricultural system is also very bad for soil quality and is now seen as obsolete. With every crisis that occurs, its shortcomings become more evident.
 

Dokumentation | Europa - Kontinent im Umbruch: Wie wir uns ernähren
Image: Point du Jour

The pace of climate change now requires rapid responses to crucial questions: How to sustainably feed more than 500 million Europeans? What steps can be taken to stem the catastrophe resulting from the dramatic rise in meat consumption (up 60 per cent in 60 years) and its associated intensive production of cereal crops?

 

Dokumentation | Europa - Kontinent im Umbruch: Wie wir uns ernähren
Image: Point du Jour

Solutions are presenting themselves, and many farmers have already seized the initiative. Throughout the European continent, they are the main drivers of a vital 21st century agricultural revolution: a return to traditional farming methods, intelligent or urban agriculture, fewer mass imports, research into in-vitro meat and meat substitutes. These are just some of the approaches being explored by European farmers in a bid to protect biodiversity, the landscape and the health of human beings.
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 08.12.2022 – 01:15 UTC
THU 08.12.2022 – 04:15 UTC
THU 08.12.2022 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 09.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 10.12.2022 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 11.12.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 11.12.2022 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

FRI 09.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the a Dutch court observe the reconstruction of crashed flight MH17 as part of a trial in May 2021

MH17 trial: 3 suspects convicted over role in 2014 crash

Law and Justice3 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Russian servicemen fire a multiple rocket launch system

Russia pushes military diplomacy in Africa amid Ukraine war

Russia pushes military diplomacy in Africa amid Ukraine war

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

a Qatari football player, wearing a brown sweater walking past a security staff.

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

SportsNovember 16, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Politics12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Eurasian wolf stands in tall grass in the High Tatra National Park, Slovakia

Claims of increased wolf attacks in Slovakia divide opinion

Claims of increased wolf attacks in Slovakia divide opinion

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Al-Khalifa stadium in Doha

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

Media3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

ScienceNovember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The sun sets as smoke from illegal fires an area of Amazon rainforest lingers

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage