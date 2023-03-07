  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
BusinessEurope

Europe revealed - Feeding Europe

1 hour ago

Is sustainable agriculture possible in Europe? From Spain's "plastic sea" of greenhouses, to farmer suicides in France, the organics boom and high-tech production, it's clear that Europe's agricultural sector is in a period of extreme flux.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TNsw

And it needs to change: Agricultural landscapes are shaped by the history of our continent and inextricably bound up with its identity. But farmers are struggling. They’re under constant pressure to produce more, at lower prices and can no longer hold out against the stiff competition. Most European farms are still family-run businesses, but it’s the large-scale enterprises that benefit from EU subsidies. These companies practice intensive farming, which we now know has a detrimental effect on biodiversity and human health. This kind of agricultural system is also very bad for soil quality and is now seen as obsolete. With every crisis that occurs, its shortcomings become more evident. The pace of climate change now requires rapid responses to crucial questions: How to sustainably feed more than 500 million Europeans? What steps can be taken to stem the catastrophe resulting from the dramatic rise in meat consumption (up 60 per cent in 60 years) and its associated intensive production of cereal crops? Solutions are presenting themselves, and many farmers have already seized the initiative. Throughout the European continent, they are the main drivers of a vital 21st century agricultural revolution: a return to traditional farming methods, intelligent or urban agriculture, fewer mass imports, research into in-vitro meat and meat substitutes. These are just some of the approaches being explored by European farmers in a bid to protect biodiversity, the landscape and the health of human beings.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Moscow skyline at the Kremlin and Red Square
Live

Ukraine updates: Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drones

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A water oasis surrounded by green plants lies in the desert.

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 3, 202304:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man in a suit and a woman in a big red dress

China: More young people reject marriage

China: More young people reject marriage

Society24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An election poster showing the AfD's Hannes Loth

Why is far-right populism becoming more popular in Germany?

Why is far-right populism becoming more popular in Germany?

PoliticsJuly 2, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

In a colorized black-and-white photo taken by Geoff MacCormack in Russia in 1973, David Bowie is seen at the open window of a train. He has his left arm resting on the top of the windowpane and he is looking into the camera.

David Bowie's journey through the Soviet Union

David Bowie's journey through the Soviet Union

Culture4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Palestinian youths run for cover amid clashes during an Israeli military operation in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank

West Bank violence in Jenin: What you need to know

West Bank violence in Jenin: What you need to know

Conflicts16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man (Tesla CEO Elon Musk) presses his fingertips together and smiles

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 3, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage