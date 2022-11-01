  1. Skip to content
Dokumentation | " Europa – Energie für alle"
Europe

Europe Revealed - Energy for Europe

10 minutes ago

Energy is life - these days, Europeans are experiencing that first-hand. For far too long, Europe has depended on coal, oil and gas imports from around the world.

 Not only have these fuels been driving the climate catastrophe, but they also serve as a dangerous bargaining chip for geopolitical interests.

Energy is essential -- and it is a major problem. The war in Ukraine has shown just how dependent Europe is on fossil fuels. This has weakened Europe and given export countries - freqently governed by authoritarian rule - a geopolitical means of leverage.
Now, war on the European continent has eclipsed concerns over the climate Crisis. The increased consumption of harmful fuels is creating economic and political problems. 

Yet, against the odds, decarbonizing Europe remains a widespread priority, and alternative solutions are already available. In France, Denmark and Ukraine, civil initiatives are taking energy supplies into their own hands and investing in the joint production of their own solar energy. In some cases, privately produced solar energy has proven much cheaper than what national solar energy providers offer. These initiatives show that decentralizing energy production could be the key to transforming our energy supply. 

Poland still depends heavily on coal, but is offering re-training programs for employees in the mining business to help them transition to green jobs. An estimated one million such green jobs are expected to be created in Europe by 2030. Green hydrogen, currently still in the development stages, could be a sustainable and profitable alternative for industries in the future. Across the contient, workable alternatives are emerging. The current quick succession of political crises has now joined the ongoing climate crisis to show just how important it is to act now.

