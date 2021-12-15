Europe needs to send Russia 'clear signal' after park murder, Jürgen Hardt tells DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany summoned the Russian ambassador and expelled two diplomats after an alleged FSB operative was found guilty of killing an ethnic Chechen. The 2019 murder took place in broad daylight in central Berlin.
A verdict in a brazen murder in Berlin that shocked Germany has been reached. A Russian man may have been in the dock — but President Putin and the Russian state were also blamed, says Christian F. Trippe.
New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Brussels to meet his EU counterparts. Russian tension with Ukraine tops the agenda even before a Berlin court said that Moscow had ordered a 2019 murder.
German media regulators have said Russian state-run RT launched live broadcasts without a license. RT's German affiliate hoped to circumvent German regulators with a Serbian license.
