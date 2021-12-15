 Europe needs to send Russia ′clear signal′ after park murder, Jürgen Hardt tells DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 15.12.2021

DW News

Europe needs to send Russia 'clear signal' after park murder, Jürgen Hardt tells DW

Archivbild: 07.10.2020*** Nebenklägerinnen (vorne, l) sitzen in einem Gerichtssaal des Kriminalgerichts Moabit zu Beginn des Prozesses um den Mord im Kleinen Tiergarten. Angeklagt ist ein 55-jähriger Russe, der einen Tschetschenen mit georgischer Staatsbürgerschaft in der Berliner Parkanlage Kleiner Tiergarten am 23. August 2019 erschossen haben soll. Die Bundesanwaltschaft geht in ihrer Anklage von einem Auftrag staatlicher Stellen der Zentralregierung der Russischen Föderation aus.

Germany expels two Russian diplomats after Tiergarten murder conviction 15.12.2021

Germany summoned the Russian ambassador and expelled two diplomats after an alleged FSB operative was found guilty of killing an ethnic Chechen. The 2019 murder took place in broad daylight in central Berlin.

7.10.2020, Berlin, A poster bearing a portrait of Georgian national Zelimahn Khangoshvili, who was shot dead by an alleged Russian operative in Berlin's Kleiner Tiergarten Park in August 2019, is seen during a protest against Russian president and government on September 24, 2020 outside the Russian embassy in Berlin. - The Berlin high court will begin the hearings in the murder case of Georgian national Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, on October 7, 2020. The case will be reviewed by a team of five judges through 25 hearings, with the latest one scheduled for January 27, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion: German court points finger at Kremlin after Berlin murder verdict 15.12.2021

A verdict in a brazen murder in Berlin that shocked Germany has been reached. A Russian man may have been in the dock — but President Putin and the Russian state were also blamed, says Christian F. Trippe.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP)

Olaf Scholz at first EU summit with fresh Russia tension in tow 16.12.2021

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Brussels to meet his EU counterparts. Russian tension with Ukraine tops the agenda even before a Berlin court said that Moscow had ordered a 2019 murder.

Alle deutschen YouTube-Kan‰le des staatsnahen russischen Senders Russia Today RT DE wurden von YouTube gelˆscht. Der Kreml ¸berpr¸ft nun Gegenmaﬂnahmen. Symbolbild, Symbolfoto, Fotomontage *** All German YouTube channels of the pro-state Russian broadcaster Russia Today RT DE have been deleted by YouTube The Kremlin is now reviewing countermeasures Symbol image, symbol photo, photo montage Foto:xD.xAnoraganingrumx/xFuturexImage

German media regulators say RT lacks broadcast license 17.12.2021

German media regulators have said Russian state-run RT launched live broadcasts without a license. RT's German affiliate hoped to circumvent German regulators with a Serbian license.