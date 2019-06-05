 Europe marks 75th anniversary of D-Day | News | DW | 06.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Europe marks 75th anniversary of D-Day

D-Day marked the ultimate collaboration between wartime allies, but 75 years on, those bonds are fraying. Leaders of France and the UK called for those ties to continue as they observed the somber occasion.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May lay a wreath of flowers at the commemorative first stone of a British memorial during a Franco-British ceremony in Ver-Sur-Mer as part of ceremonies to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy

French President Emmanuel Macron and outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled a World War II memorial on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France.

The leaders laid wreaths at the base of a statue of three British soldiers during a somber ceremony at Gold Beach in Ser-sur-Mer, one of the landing sites for the largest seaborne invasion in history.

May and Macron spoke to a small audience of aging veterans, whom they thanked for their service.

May recalled the bravery and humility of the young men who stormed the French coast to help free the nation of Nazi Germany's brutal occupation.

Read more: Last WWII D-Day witnesses relive painful memories

Macron spoke of the enduring links between France and the UK, saying the statue was a "powerful symbol of unity."

"Nothing will ever wipe out these links and these shared values," he added.

Relations between mainland Europe and the UK are under particular tension after two years of failed Brexit negotiations.

Macron referenced this as he called for their bond to continue. "Whatever it takes, we will always stand together because this is our common destiny," he said in English.

  • D-Day Landing at Hussars White Beach

    D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

    Day of reckoning

    The Normandy invasion is known historically as D-Day, but it remains unclear what exactly the "D" means. Whether it's simply a signifier for "Day," or it means "Decision," one thing is for certain. It was the beginning of one of the most significant battles in military history.

  • D-Day Landing Canadian soldiers

    D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

    Operation Overlord

    The five sectors of the 80-kilometer (50-mile) stretch of Normandy coast where the landings happened were all given different names: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Sword, and Juno. Apart from the US, 13 other nations were involved in the invasion. Troop contingents were provided by the Americans, British, Polish, Canadians, French, Greeks, Czechs and Australians.

  • D-Day Paratroopers with General Dwight D. Eisenhower

    D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

    Commander in charge

    The commander of the Allied forces in northern Europe was General Dwight Eisenhower, who would go on to become the 34th president of the United States. A few months prior to D-Day, Eisenhower had successfully led landings in Sicily and mainland Italy.

  • D-Day ships heading to Normandy

    D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

    Far-reaching weather report

    Just before the planned start of Operation Overlord on June 5, storms broke over Normandy, forcing Allied commanders to push the invasion back a day. The largest amphibious landings in military history got underway on June 6. The weather was not ideal, but allies feared Germans would learn of their plans if the delay continued.

  • D Day American soldiers arrive to the shore

    D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

    Death commando

    Around 156,000 soldiers reached land on D-Day. On five different locations on the beach, they stormed the "Atlantic Wall," where German Wehrmacht soldiers were perched in fortifications that had been built in anticipation of an assault. The allied troops were forced to run unprotected, first through water and then onto the beach, all the while under German fire.

  • D-Day Paratroopers apply war paint

    D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

    Paratroopers

    Before the D-Day Invasion began, paratroopers had touched ground early on June 6 in a bid to secure key positions behind the Atlantic Wall. The troopers were camouflaged (shown here); they also used war paint and Mohawks to frighten the enemy.

  • D-Day Landing ships and equipment hit Normandy

    D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

    Aerial and naval assault

    At first, the beaches of Normandy were bombed from the air by the Allies. After the beach had been secured, over 1,000 warships and some 4,200 landing crafts converged on the coast. Further reinforcement was provided by thousands of planes and tanks.

  • D Day preparation in Italy

    D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

    Nifty maneuver

    One of the reasons why "Operation Overlord" was so successful was that the German military command simply wasn't expecting it - at least not in Normandy. The Allies duped the Nazis into thinking they would land at Calais, near the Belgian border, and at a date later than June 6.

  • D-Day German soldiers in Normandy

    D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

    Nazis on vacation

    Many leading NS officers had absolutely no idea D-Day was going to happen when it did. Field Marshall Erwin Rommel, for instance, was celebrating his wife's 50th birthday in the south of Germany when the invasion started. (Pictured above: Wehrmacht divisions at Normandy in 1940)

  • Hitler in his holiday retreat house in Obersalzberg

    D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

    A confident Hitler

    When the invasion got underway, Adolf Hitler was sleeping in Obersalzberg. His officers didn't dare wake him, and when they did (at 10 in the morning), the Nazi leader was in surprisingly good spirits. After being briefed, he is said to have exclaimed: "The news couldn't be better!" Hitler was apparently pleased that the Allies were "finally in a place where we can defeat them."

  • D Day troops under fire in France

    D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

    Almost a year of loss

    Even if the Normandy landings were perhaps the decisive battle for the Allies, the final victory came at heavy price. It still took 11 months for peace to be declared in Europe, and many of the soldiers who took part in the invasion were shipped straight to the Asia Pacific shortly thereafter. The war lasted until September 2, 1945, when Japan capitulated.

  • D Day Normandy monument

    D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

    Fallen heroes

    Around 57,000 Allied soldiers lost their lives in Operation Overlord, which started on D-Day and continued until the end of August. Another 155,000 were injured and 18,000 reported missing. German losses rounded out at about 200,000. Each year on June 6, there is a ceremony of remembrance at Normandy. Heads of state and government and many veterans often make the trip to the French coast.

  • Gerhard Schröder hugging Jacques Chirac in Cannes

    D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

    Settled dust

    In 2004, German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder became the first German leader to take part in the ceremonies at Normandy. Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, shown embracing France's Jacques Chirac, chose his words carefully for the event: "We will never forget the victims." Schröder added: "It's not the old Germany of those dark years that I am representing today."

    Author: Sarah Judith Hofmann / glb


Transatlantic drift

At least equally strained are the transatlantic relations between Europe and the United States, which will be under focus during a meeting between Macron and US President Donald Trump.

On June 6, 1944, 24,000 allied troops parachuted behind enemy lines in France, proceeding about 160,000 troops storming Normandy's beaches. Tens of thousands of people died on the beaches, but the operation was successful, marking the beginning of the end for the Third Reich.

Opinion: The forgotten lessons of D-Day

One notable omission from Thursday's ceremonies was Russia. About 27 million Soviet soldiers and civilians died during the war, and the country played a major role in the defeat of the Nazis. Soviet troops did not partake in D-Day hostilities (aside from forced conscripts in Germany's Ostlegionen), but Russians have been invited to previous memorials.

aw/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

Watch video 04:27

Normandy landings: French eyewitnesses recall D-Day

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Last WWII D-Day witnesses relive painful memories

World leaders will honor WWII veterans on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The ceremony is expected to be the last for many of the survivors, now in their 90s. Jake Cigainero reports from Bayeux. (06.06.2019)  

Leaders pay respects to D-Day soldiers in Portsmouth

About 300 D-Day veterans are attending a military event in Portsmouth to honor WWII troops who landed in Normandy 75 years ago. US President Donald Trump, Germany's Angela Merkel and others are also paying respects. (05.06.2019)  

Opinion: The forgotten lessons of D-Day

Representatives from a number of countries are commemorating the Allied landing at Normandy 75 years ago with a gigantic show. But some are forgetting the lessons we must learn from World War II, says DW's Martin Muno. (05.06.2019)  

D-Day: Is joint commemoration possible?

June 6, 1944 marked the beginning of the end of the Nazi regime. 170,000 soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy in the biggest landing maneuver in history. Looking back, every nation involved sees it differently. (05.06.2019)  

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall

On June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed at Normandy and opened a second front against the Nazis. It was the beginning of the end of World War II - and one of the most mythically charged moments in 20th century history. (05.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Normandy landings: French eyewitnesses recall D-Day  

D-Day soldiers honored at Portsmouth ceremony  

Related content

Grßbritannien D-Day Gedenkveranstaltung in Portsmouth

Leaders pay respects to D-Day soldiers in Portsmouth 05.06.2019

About 300 D-Day veterans are attending a military event in Portsmouth to honor WWII troops who landed in Normandy 75 years ago. US President Donald Trump, Germany's Angela Merkel and others are also paying respects.

Frankreich | Die letzten D-Day Veteranen | Lambert

Last WWII D-Day witnesses relive painful memories 05.06.2019

World leaders will honor WWII veterans on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The ceremony is expected to be the last for many of the survivors, now in their 90s. Jake Cigainero reports from Bayeux.

USA Wahlkampf Republikaner Donald Trump & Nigel Farage

Trump: Send Nigel Farage to negotiate Brexit 02.06.2019

Ahead of his state visit to the UK, US President Donald Trump said London should "walk away" from Brexit talks if Brussels doesn't bow to the UK's demands. He also stressed that Nigel Farage would make a good negotiator.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  