Europe marks 75th anniversary of D-Day

French President Emmanuel Macron and outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled a World War II memorial on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France.

The leaders laid wreaths at the base of a statue of three British soldiers during a somber ceremony at Gold Beach in Ser-sur-Mer, one of the landing sites for the largest seaborne invasion in history.

May and Macron spoke to a small audience of aging veterans, whom they thanked for their service.

May recalled the bravery and humility of the young men who stormed the French coast to help free the nation of Nazi Germany's brutal occupation.

Macron spoke of the enduring links between France and the UK, saying the statue was a "powerful symbol of unity."

"Nothing will ever wipe out these links and these shared values," he added.

Relations between mainland Europe and the UK are under particular tension after two years of failed Brexit negotiations.

Macron referenced this as he called for their bond to continue. "Whatever it takes, we will always stand together because this is our common destiny," he said in English.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Day of reckoning The Normandy invasion is known historically as D-Day, but it remains unclear what exactly the "D" means. Whether it's simply a signifier for "Day," or it means "Decision," one thing is for certain. It was the beginning of one of the most significant battles in military history.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Operation Overlord The five sectors of the 80-kilometer (50-mile) stretch of Normandy coast where the landings happened were all given different names: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Sword, and Juno. Apart from the US, 13 other nations were involved in the invasion. Troop contingents were provided by the Americans, British, Polish, Canadians, French, Greeks, Czechs and Australians.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Commander in charge The commander of the Allied forces in northern Europe was General Dwight Eisenhower, who would go on to become the 34th president of the United States. A few months prior to D-Day, Eisenhower had successfully led landings in Sicily and mainland Italy.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Far-reaching weather report Just before the planned start of Operation Overlord on June 5, storms broke over Normandy, forcing Allied commanders to push the invasion back a day. The largest amphibious landings in military history got underway on June 6. The weather was not ideal, but allies feared Germans would learn of their plans if the delay continued.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Death commando Around 156,000 soldiers reached land on D-Day. On five different locations on the beach, they stormed the "Atlantic Wall," where German Wehrmacht soldiers were perched in fortifications that had been built in anticipation of an assault. The allied troops were forced to run unprotected, first through water and then onto the beach, all the while under German fire.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Paratroopers Before the D-Day Invasion began, paratroopers had touched ground early on June 6 in a bid to secure key positions behind the Atlantic Wall. The troopers were camouflaged (shown here); they also used war paint and Mohawks to frighten the enemy.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Aerial and naval assault At first, the beaches of Normandy were bombed from the air by the Allies. After the beach had been secured, over 1,000 warships and some 4,200 landing crafts converged on the coast. Further reinforcement was provided by thousands of planes and tanks.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Nifty maneuver One of the reasons why "Operation Overlord" was so successful was that the German military command simply wasn't expecting it - at least not in Normandy. The Allies duped the Nazis into thinking they would land at Calais, near the Belgian border, and at a date later than June 6.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Nazis on vacation Many leading NS officers had absolutely no idea D-Day was going to happen when it did. Field Marshall Erwin Rommel, for instance, was celebrating his wife's 50th birthday in the south of Germany when the invasion started. (Pictured above: Wehrmacht divisions at Normandy in 1940)

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall A confident Hitler When the invasion got underway, Adolf Hitler was sleeping in Obersalzberg. His officers didn't dare wake him, and when they did (at 10 in the morning), the Nazi leader was in surprisingly good spirits. After being briefed, he is said to have exclaimed: "The news couldn't be better!" Hitler was apparently pleased that the Allies were "finally in a place where we can defeat them."

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Almost a year of loss Even if the Normandy landings were perhaps the decisive battle for the Allies, the final victory came at heavy price. It still took 11 months for peace to be declared in Europe, and many of the soldiers who took part in the invasion were shipped straight to the Asia Pacific shortly thereafter. The war lasted until September 2, 1945, when Japan capitulated.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Fallen heroes Around 57,000 Allied soldiers lost their lives in Operation Overlord, which started on D-Day and continued until the end of August. Another 155,000 were injured and 18,000 reported missing. German losses rounded out at about 200,000. Each year on June 6, there is a ceremony of remembrance at Normandy. Heads of state and government and many veterans often make the trip to the French coast.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Settled dust In 2004, German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder became the first German leader to take part in the ceremonies at Normandy. Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, shown embracing France's Jacques Chirac, chose his words carefully for the event: "We will never forget the victims." Schröder added: "It's not the old Germany of those dark years that I am representing today." Author: Sarah Judith Hofmann / glb



Transatlantic drift

At least equally strained are the transatlantic relations between Europe and the United States, which will be under focus during a meeting between Macron and US President Donald Trump.

On June 6, 1944, 24,000 allied troops parachuted behind enemy lines in France, proceeding about 160,000 troops storming Normandy's beaches. Tens of thousands of people died on the beaches, but the operation was successful, marking the beginning of the end for the Third Reich.

One notable omission from Thursday's ceremonies was Russia. About 27 million Soviet soldiers and civilians died during the war, and the country played a major role in the defeat of the Nazis. Soviet troops did not partake in D-Day hostilities (aside from forced conscripts in Germany's Ostlegionen), but Russians have been invited to previous memorials.

