  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
The Vega C ahead of its first lift-off earlier this year
Image: M. Pedoussaut/ESA/dpa/picture alliance
ScienceEurope

Europe loses new Vega-C launcher rocket after liftoff

10 minutes ago

The first commercial mission of Europe's Vega-C rocket has ended in disappointment. Operators said the craft, carrying state-of-the-art Earth imaging satellites, was lost shortly after blasting off from French Guiana.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LH7H

The company behind the first commercial launch of the Vega-C light satellite launcher rocket on Wednesday said it had lost the rocket soon after takeoff from French Guiana's  Kourou Space Center.

Arianespace's rocket was on a mission to put two Earth observation satellites into orbit as part of a yearslong project to gather high-quality images for military and civilian purposes.

The failure — and possible grounding of Vega-C — threatens to leave the European Space Agency (ESA) with no short-term way to launch satellites after canceled Russian cooperation and delays in the rollout of the Ariane 6 rocket.

What went wrong?

Arianespace said the rocket veered off course less than three minutes after launch. The company said an "anomaly occurred" in the second stage of the rocket.

"Data analyses are in progress to determine the reasons of this failure," the company said.

It was not initially clear whether the Vega-C's destruction device was activated or whether it fell into the sea.

"Unfortunately, we can say that the mission is lost," said Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel.

Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said a commission would be set up to investigate the failure of the launcher.

Urso said he was confident that the launches would resume and that the incident would not "cloud the excellent work done by Italian and European companies."

The Pleiades Neo Earth observation satellites, built by Airbus, would have joined two satellites to form a network that captures super high-resolution images of any point on the globe several times a day.

Mishap adds to woes

The failure is a significant setback for ESA, which is responsible for European launcher programs. The launch of another lightweight Vega rocket in 2019 also failed because of an anomaly soon after liftoff.

ESA discusses future missions to the moon

ESA's hopes had hinged on the Ariane 6 rocket, but its inaugural flight was postponed from 2020 to the end of 2023. The European space sector has also suffered a blow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions imposed by the European Union.

In response, Moscow suspended launches of its Soyuz rockets from French Guiana and withdrew its technical staff.

In the absence of an alternative, ESA has been forced to turn to SpaceX to launch two scientific missions.

ESA, whose Ariane rocket pioneered commercial launches faces intense competition from rivals such as Elon Musk's SpaceX, which the agency has itself commissioned to launch two scientific satellites.

At an ESA council in November, France, Germany, and Italy announced an agreement for a new-generation European space launcher to better compete with SpaceX and other rocket programs in the US and China.

Arianespace belongs to ArianeGroup, which is a joint enterprise by Airbus and the French engine manufacturer Safran.

rc/sms (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ariane 6

European Space Agency approves record budget

European Space Agency approves record budget

The ESA is to invest €14.4 billion ($15.8 billion) in space exploration including a moon mission up to 2022. Germany is now the largest contributor to the agency's biggest ever budget.
ScienceNovember 28, 2019
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zelensyy in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

US to promise Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat crop

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat crop

Food Security28 minutes ago02:30 min
More from Africa

Asia

Afghanistan Frauenbildung

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

Politics4 hours ago02:14 min
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Becker

'I was guilty' Becker admits as he recalls prison loneliness

'I was guilty' Becker admits as he recalls prison loneliness

Society13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

Conflicts22 hours ago02:11 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Hamid Ghare Hassanlou and his wife are seen in a photo on a computer screen

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Conflicts22 hours ago03:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants cross the Rio Grande to seek asylum in El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

MigrationDecember 20, 20227 images
More from North America

Latin America

Argentinien | Empfang der Fußballnationalmannschaft in Buenos Aires

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

SoccerDecember 20, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage