Europe launches Ariane 6 rocket after 4-year delay

A four-year delay, was followed on launch day by a one-hour delay, but the Ariane 6 rocket has finally made it to space. The European vessel is carrying a payload of small satellites.

The European Space Agency (ESA) sent its Ariane 6 rocket into space for the first time on Tuesday, some four years after its initial planned launch.

The powerful rocket lifted off from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 4 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). The successful launch paves the way for Europe to get satellites into space without having to rely on other organizations or companies such as SpaceX.

ESA chief Josef Aschbacher said the successful launch marked a "historic day" for Europe.

Ariane 6 replaces its predecessor, Ariane 5, which first took off in the mid-90s.

The last Ariane 5 flight was last year, since then the ESA had to rely on rivals in order to get its satellites into space.

The launch was delayed by an hour, after having to wait four years, due to a fault being discovered in the morning.

Its success was far from guaranteed with around half of all inaugural flights ending in failure, including that of the Ariane 5 in 1996.

