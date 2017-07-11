Europe kicks off COVID vaccination drive to end pandemic

European Union countries, including France, Italy, Austria, Portugal and Spain, have launched mass inoculations on Sunday, with many states starting with health workers.

Vaccinations in the bloc are beginning following approval of the BioNTech-Pfizer jab by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The first vaccine shipments arrived across the EU late Friday and early Saturday. Each member nation can take the lead on how to implement the rollout, and three member states — Germany, Hungary and Slovakia — started vaccinations a day early on Saturday.

Just hours after the vaccines arrived in Slovakia, authorities began administering their first doses on Saturday evening. Front-line medical staff in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients were among the first to get the vaccine. President Zuzana Caputova is scheduled to get vaccinated on Sunday.

Slovakia is the second EU country after Hungary that started the vaccination campaign immediately after the arrival of the first doses, upsetting plans for a coordinated rollout on Sunday of the first COVID shots across the 27-nation European Union.

Projecting a sense of unity

Germany said mobile teams were on their way to deliver the vaccine to care homes for the elderly, which are first in line to receive the vaccine on Sunday. Beyond hospitals and care homes, sports halls and convention centers emptied by lockdown measures will become venues for mass inoculations.

Germany, with a population of 83 million, has built up more than 400 vaccination centers to carry out the inoculations, including in venues like Berlin's former Tegel and Tempelhof airports and Hamburg's trade fair hall.

DW's Nina Haase said German health authorities received their first doses on Saturday, with each of the country's 16 states receiving some 10,000 initial doses.

"That is not nearly enough to cover even the elderly. There is a big sense of urgency," she said.

Vaccinations will be free and available to everyone from mid-2021, when the jabs for the priority groups are expected to have finished. There is no obligation to be inoculated.

Kick-off in France, Spain and Italy

France, which has been registering around 15,000 new infections per day, received its first shipment of the two-dose vaccine on Saturday. French authorities said they will first start administering the vaccine in the greater Paris area and in the Burgundy-Franche-Comte region.

In Italy, meanwhile, temporary solar-powered healthcare pavilions are set to spring up in town squares around the country, designed to look like five-petalled primrose flowers, a symbol of spring.

DW's Rome correspondent Seema Gupta said the Italian government has ordered 200 million doses that will be administered initially at 21 centers across the country.

"Eventually you are going to see a campaign about why it's important to do this vaccine, which is free and non-mandatory, but very much encouraged," she said.

In Spain, doses are being delivered by air to its island territories and the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla. And Portugal is establishing separate cold storage units for its Atlantic archipelagos of Azores and Madeira.

The distribution of the BioNTech-Pfizer shot presents tough challenges, as the vaccine uses new mRNA technology and must be stored at ultra-low temperatures of around -80 degrees Celsius (-112°F). Still, its rollout helps the EU project a sense of unity in a complex lifesaving mission after the bloc faced challenges controlling the spread of the virus.

In all, EU nations have recorded at least 16 million coronavirus infections so far and more than 336,000 deaths — huge numbers that experts agree still understate the true toll of the pandemic due to missed cases and limited testing.

Approval for Oxford jab soon?

The United Kingdom, the first country worldwide to approve the BioNTech-Pfizer jab, will also roll out Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine, developed with British-Swiss pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, from January 4, according to plans being drawn up by ministers, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The government hopes to give the first dose of either the Oxford vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine to 2 million people over the next two weeks, the newspaper said.

While the paper reported that the Oxford vaccine is expected to be approved by medical regulators within days, Britain's Department of Health said on Sunday that medicines regulator MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) must be given time to carry out its review of the data of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

"We must now give the MHRA the time to carry out its important work and we must wait for its advice," a Health Department spokeswoman said, commenting on the Sunday Telegraph report.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine Mexico Mexico's military is in charge of running the vaccination program, which began on Tuesday. The country will be administering 125,000 doses of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. For now, only medical staff in two out of Mexico's 32 states — Mexico city and the northern state of Coahuila — will be vaccinated.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine Israel Israel kicked off its vaccination drive on Sunday. On day 1, health workers, the PM and the defense forces received the vaccine, while those above 60 started receiving the vaccine from Monday. Israel aims to vaccinate at least 2 million people by January.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine United States The US has approved two vaccines in order to speed up the roll out of the vaccine to its population. President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the vaccine on Monday. The politician emphasized the safety of the vaccine, and even praised President Donald Trump, saying the current administration "deserves some credit" for getting the vaccine distribution "off the ground."

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine United Kingdom The UK started its vaccination program earlier this month. The first 800,000 doses of the vaccine will be given to people over 80 who are hospitalized, along with healthcare workers. There is speculation on whether the vaccine will be effective against the new strain of the coronavirus, but BioNTech, the German partner of Pfizer in the coronavirus vaccine, has said that its vaccine could work.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine Canada Canada's health regulator gave an emergency approval to Pfizer's vaccine earlier this month. The country will receive up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine in December. The country has started rolling out the vaccine to its healthcare workers.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a mass inoculation campaign this month. Doctors, teachers and social workers are first in line to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Meanwhile, clinics in Moscow have also begun to offer the vaccine.



Argentina bets on Sputnik

Outside Europe, Argentina said it will begin vaccinating its citizens against coronavirus on Tuesday using the recently delivered Russian Sputnik V vaccine, following its approval by health authorities for emergency use.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández and provincial governors said health personnel would receive their vaccines in less than 72 hours. Around 300,000 doses arrived in Argentina on Thursday, and subsequent shipments are expected early in 2021.

Some Western scientists have raised concerns about Russia giving the regulatory go-ahead for its vaccines and launching large-scale vaccinations before full trials to test Sputnik V's safety and efficacy have been completed. Russia says the criticism is unfounded.

