 Europe introduces new 100 and 200 euro notes | News | DW | 28.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Europe introduces new 100 and 200 euro notes

The new bills have been designed to be harder to counterfeit. The overhaul of the paper currency is now complete.

New 100 and 200 euro notes

New 100 and 200 euro notes were released into circulation on Tuesday, completing an overhaul of the currency's paper denominations that was aimed at deterring counterfeiters.

The fresh bills have been changed to have larger numbers in a bolder design, have a satellite hologram, and have been printed in more contrasting shades than the old versions, which had remained the same since they were first introduced in 2002.

"We try always to develop very sophisticated security features because we want to stay far ahead of the counterfeiters," European Central Bank (ECB) Banknotes Director Ton Roos told Reuters news agency.

The new 100 and 200s follow the already overhauled five, 10, 20, and 50 euro bills. Old notes will still be valid, but will eventually be collected and replaced by central banks.

50 euro notes are the most popular, but 100s are also in high circulation.

Redesigning the bills is part of a larger attempt by the ECB to curtail crime. The bank has discontinued the 500 euro bill, a measure supporters say will cut back on the financing of terrorism, black market transactions and off-the-books work.

es/rc (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Eurozone banks stop issuing €500 notes, but cash-loving Germany delays

Germans love their cash and many were not happy when the European Central Bank decided to stop issuing the €500 note. As the rest of the eurozone says goodbye, Germany is delaying its final farewell until April. (27.01.2019)  

European Central Bank keeps interest rates at record low

The ECB has kept its benchmark refinancing rate at zero, as it weighs up risks to the economy from Brexit and trade disputes. ECB chief Mario Draghi said the eurozone's current economic indicators were "weak." (10.04.2019)  

Germany and Austria stop issuing €500 bank notes

The last of Europe's central banks have stopped issuing the large-denomination bank note. Germany and Austria were given longer than their European neighbors as the bill was used comparatively often. (26.04.2019)  

German inflation rises to 2.1% in April, above ECB target

Germany's annual inflation rate has exceeded the 2% target set by the European Central Bank for the first time since November. An economic slowdown and higher travel and energy costs are part of the cause. (30.04.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland - European Central Bank ECB l Europäische Zentralbank EZB in Frankurt

European Central Bank keeps interest rates at record low 10.04.2019

The ECB has kept its benchmark refinancing rate at zero, as it weighs up risks to the economy from Brexit and trade disputes. ECB chief Mario Draghi said the eurozone's current economic indicators were "weak."

Symbolbild Eurozeichen mit Rost

Euro hits 20, but will it make 30?  15.05.2019

The euro is at a crossroads as it turns 20, and some believe it might not make it to 30. As the single currency doesn't seem to benefit all, its role was a main topic at the European Economic Forum, reports Jo Harper.

Euro-Scheine

Germany and Austria stop issuing €500 bank notes 26.04.2019

The last of Europe's central banks have stopped issuing the large-denomination bank note. Germany and Austria were given longer than their European neighbors as the bill was used comparatively often.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  