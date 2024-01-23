  1. Skip to content
Europe: Holocaust remembrance vital as antisemitism rises

Alexandra von Nahmen
January 23, 2024

Nearly eight decades after the end of World War II, antisemitism in Europe is on the rise again. During a visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau, former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said he feared the slogan 'Never again' may have been just words.

Alexandra von Nahmen
