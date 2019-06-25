Europe heat wave sparks massive wildfire in Spain, record temperatures in France

Hundreds of firefighters are struggling to contain a wildfire that continues to spread over heavily forested hills in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia. Firefighters said Thursday that the blaze was not under control.

"We're at a moment when the blaze is getting bigger," Miquel Buch, the regional interior minister, told local media.

At least 4,000 hectares (10,000 acres) have burned so far, and around 50 people have been evacuated. The regional government estimated that the fire could expand to 20,000 hectares.

Spanish firefighters said they would not be able to get the blaze under control on Thursday

Buch said what is estimated to be the worst wildfire to hit the region in 20 years could have been sparked by improperly stored chicken manure that combusted in extreme temperatures at a farm in the village of Torre de l'Espanyol.

Firefighters said the steep terrain, winds, and temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) were making the blaze difficult to control.

"It's complicated. We won't get it stabilized today," regional firefighting chief Manuel Pardo told Spanish public television. There have been no reports of any casualties from the fire.

France on 'red alert'

On Thursday, France's weather service, Meteo France, said it recorded the country's highest-ever temperature for the month of June, at 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas, a village in the Rhone Valley in the country's southeast.

Meteo France said temperatures in the region could reach between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius tomorrow. Parts of Spain and Italy are also expected to top 40 degrees.

France's weather service said Thursday four administrative regions in the country's south had been placed on red alert, schools would be closed and outdoor sports and festivals would be postponed.

The red alert is the first issued by French authorities for a dangerous heat wave, affecting the cities of Marseille, Nimes, Montpellier and Avignon.

"This heat wave is unprecedented in France. It is exceptional in its intensity," French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said.

French authorities extended restrictions on vehicles, already imposed in Paris and Lyon, to Marseille and Strasbourg in an effort to curb air pollution.

The French electrical grid operator, RTE, said that electricity demand on Thursday was nearing the summer record seen two years ago, as people keep air conditioners running at full blast.

Meteorologists blame a blast of hot air from northern Africa for scorching temperatures so early in the European summer.

Germany on Thursday enjoyed a reprieve from the extreme heat after record-breaking temperatures were recorded in parts of the country earlier in the week. However, the mercury is expected to climb in central Europe over the weekend.

