Europe floods: Tusk in southern Poland for crisis meeting

09/17/2024 September 17, 2024 Elbe rises slower than expected

The state of Saxony is yet to declare its highest warning level, with the Elbe rising more slowly than previously expected Image: Robert Michael/dpa/picture alliance

The water level on the Elbe River continued to rise slowly in the eastern German state of Saxony.

In the city of Dresden, the water level reached 5.86 meters at 7 a.m. local time (0500 UTC) on Tuesday, according to state weather authorities.

If it reaches 6 meters, the state will declare its second-highest flood alarm level.

On Monday, the Elbe rose less than forecast, with hydrologists expecting the highest flood alarm level to be reached either in Dresden or the town of Schöna near the Czech border.

People in Dresden have been rushing to remove parts of a partially collapsed bridge ahead of the expected flooding.