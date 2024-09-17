  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
CatastrophePoland

Europe floods: Tusk in southern Poland for crisis meeting

September 17, 2024

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was in the city of Wroclaw for a disaster meeting while residents of the town of Nysa rushed to fortify a dyke. The Elbe River in eastern Germany continued to rise slowly. DW has more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4khS6
Flooded street in Glucholazy, Poland
The Polish government has declared a state of natural disaster in areas of southern Poland affected by floodingImage: Sergei Gapon/AFP
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in southern Polish city of Wroclaw for disaster meeting
  • Residents join firefighters and soldiers to fortify dyke in Nysa in southwestern Poland
  • The Elbe River in Germany's eastern city of Dresden rose less than expected on Monday and continued to rise slowly on Tuesday morning
Skip next section Elbe rises slower than expected
September 17, 2024

Elbe rises slower than expected

Ships visible in Dresden with the Elbe river showing a high water level
The state of Saxony is yet to declare its highest warning level, with the Elbe rising more slowly than previously expectedImage: Robert Michael/dpa/picture alliance

The water level on the Elbe River continued to rise slowly in the eastern German state of Saxony.

In the city of Dresden, the water level reached 5.86 meters at 7 a.m. local time (0500 UTC) on Tuesday, according to state weather authorities.

If it reaches 6 meters, the state will declare its second-highest flood alarm level.

On Monday, the Elbe rose less than forecast, with hydrologists expecting the highest flood alarm level to be reached either in Dresden or the town of Schöna near the Czech border.

People in Dresden have been rushing to remove parts of a partially collapsed bridge ahead of the expected flooding.

https://p.dw.com/p/4khSb
Skip next section Polish town races to fortify dyke; Tusk holds crisis meeting in Wroclaw
September 17, 2024

Polish town races to fortify dyke; Tusk holds crisis meeting in Wroclaw

Roofs of houses and trees visible in heavily flooded area in Nysa, Poland
People in the town of Nysa in southern Poland raced to strengthen fortifications along a dyke amid heavy floodingImage: KG PSP Photo via AP/dpa/picture alliance

People in the town of Nysa in southwestern Poland were rushing to fortify a weakened dyke with sandbags to combat severe flooding.

The town lies in the Opole region, some 90 kilometers (56 miles) south of the major city of Wroclaw.

Local residents in Nysa joined forces with the army and the fire brigade to assist in the efforts.

"There were about 2,000 people on the dyke: women, men, children and senior citizens," Mayor Kordian Kolbiarz told the Rmf.fm radio station, adding that people had formed a human chain to transport the sandbags.

In Wroclaw, a crisis management meeting convened with Prime Minister Donald Tusk to address the escalating situation.

Tusk said there were contradictory forecasts as to whether floodwaters would reach Wroclaw, adding that the predictions needed to be analyzed in detail.

The Polish government has declared a state of natural disaster in affected areas to streamline the enforcement of emergency measures. At least four people have died in flooding in Poland so far.

sdi/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

https://p.dw.com/p/4khSU