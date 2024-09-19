Europe floods: Poland's Wroclaw braces for flood wave

09/19/2024 September 19, 2024 Homes evacuated in northern Italy

About 1,000 residents in the northern Italian province of Emilia-Romagna have been evacuated from their homes after severe overnight flooding.

Rivers flooded in three regions — Ravenna, Bologna and Faenza — with local mayors asking people to stay on the upper floors or abandon their houses.

At least 800 residents in Ravenna and almost 200 in Bologna spent the night in makeshift accommodation. They sheltered in schools and sports centers.

Trains were suspended and schools closed in the affected areas.

Faenza had been recovering from the devastating floods that hit the wider province in May 2023, killing 17 people and causing billions of euros in damages.

Faenza Mayor Massimo Isola told state broadcaster RAI that, as a result, the city had prepared for flooding.

"The night was dramatic, we waited for the river flood to cross the city," said Isola.

"It rose really close to the limit, but thanks to the works done over the past year we managed to avoid an overflow in the center of the city."