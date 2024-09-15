Europe floods: Parts of Vienna without power as river rises

Skip next section Krnov in the Czech Republic almost completely under water

The Czech town of Krnov has been almost completely flooded. Deputy Mayor Miroslav Binar told the CTK agency that an estimated 70% to 80% of the town is under water.

The Opava and Opavice rivers meet in Krnov, which is located about 240 kilometers (150 miles) east of Prague and has a population of just under 23,000.

According to Binar, it is now too late to evacuate the inhabitants of Krnov and the situation is worse than during the 1997 flood disaster.

Helicopters were used to rescue people in distress from the air. The situation was also critical in many other places in the east of the country, such as the cities of Opava and Ostrava.

Meanwhile, Czech President Petr Pavel has appealed for donations to help the flood victims. In a post on X, he noted that the worst-affected areas, such as around Jesenik in the and Frydlant, are also some of the poorest regions in the country.

The government will meet in Prague on Monday to decide on extraordinary financial aid for those affected.

