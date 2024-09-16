Europe floods: More rain forecast as thousands evacuated

Europe floods: More rain forecast as thousands evacuatedPublished September 16, 2024last updated September 16, 2024
What you need to know
- At least six dead in Romania and one each in Poland and Austria
- Four people still missing in the Czech Republic after being swept away
- Power outages reported in several Vienna districts
- More rain and strong winds forecast until at least Monday
Here is the latest on widespread flooding in Central Europe on September 16, 2024:
'Difficult and dramatic hours' in Lower Austria
Authorities in Lower Austria have declared the entire northeastern state a disaster zone, with more than 1,000 houses evacuated and dams beginning to burst.
"We are experiencing difficult and dramatic hours in Lower Austria. For many people in Lower Austria these will probably be the most difficult hours of their lives," said Johanna Mikl-Leitner, the governor of the state.
Experts say that there is a particularly dangerous situation on the Kamp River, a tributary of the Danube.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said 2,400 soldiers were ready to help with rescue and relief work across the country, with 1,000 of them deploying to Lower Austria, which surrounds the capital, Vienna.
One firefighter is reported to have died in the state on Sunday while pumping out a flooded basement in the town of Tulln on the Danube.
'Dramatic' situations in Poland
Poland has also experienced extensive flooding, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk describing the situation around the town of Klodzko in the southwestern region of Lower Silesia as "dramatic."
There, in a valley in the Sudetes mountains near the border with the Czech Republic, helicopters were used to rescue people from rooftops.
Tusk called for an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday.
The mayor of the southwestern town of Glucholazy, which is situated in the valley of the Biala River, appealed to residents to move to safety, saying, "We are drowning."
A bridge in the town collapsed under the pressure of the rising waters, as streets and houses were flooded.
Jelenia Gora, also in Lower Silesia, has also seen its downtown streets flooded after an embankment burst on the Bobr River.
Residents there have been warned of possible evacuations amid potential further flooding.
Thousands evacuate homes in Czech Republic
Thousands of people have been asked to leave their homes in the northeast of the Czech Republic following heavy rainfall in recent days.
As many as 10,000 people out of a population of around 56,000 in the city of Opava have been asked to move to safety .
"There's no reason to wait," Mayor Toma·Navratil told Czech public radio, saying that things were worse than during the inundation known as the "flood of the century" in 1997.
Further evacuations have taken place in Krnov, which was almost completely flooded, as well as Cesky Tesin, Ostrava and Bohumin.
Raging waters in towns and villages in the Jeseniky mountains, including the local center of Jesenik, have also forced people out of their homes, with the military sometimes employing helicopters to take residents to safety.
On Monday, the small town of Litovel, nearly 200 km (124 miles) east of the capital,
Prague, also had several streets submerged, according to the CTK news agency.
The mayor of the town on the Morava river, a Danube tributary, warned on social media that the water level was expected to rise further in the coming hours.
"We have to focus on saving lives," Prime Minister Petr Fiala told Czech public television on Sunday, warning that the worst "is not behind us yet." His government was set to meet Monday to assess the damage in the country.
At least eight dead as Central Europe battles severe flooding
Wide regions in Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania have been inundated after days of heavy rainfall, while Slovakia and Hungary are possibly also facing flooding in the coming days.
Six people have died in Romania and one each in Austria and Poland as rivers broke their banks, putting streets and houses under water.
Tens of thousands of people have evacuated their homes, with the northeast of the Czech Republic and the northeastern Austrian state of Lower Austria particularly affected.
In the eastern German state of Saxony, authorities are also bracing for flooding, with the level of the Elbe river expected to peak on Tuesday afternoon at 7.5 meters (24.6 feet) in Schöna, near the border to the Czech Republic.
That measurement would trigger the highest alarm level in the area, and the state flood center said dams could overflow or break with catastrophic effect.
The state capital of Dresden, which also lies on the Elbe, is at risk of flooding as well. Authorities there will set up mobile barriers on Monday to protect the historic city center.
Experts say that the Earth's hotter atmosphere as a result of human-caused climate change is making such extreme weather events more likely.
tj/rmt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)