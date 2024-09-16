Europe floods: More rain forecast as thousands evacuated

09/16/2024 September 16, 2024 'Difficult and dramatic hours' in Lower Austria

The town of Neulengbach in Lower Austria is one place badly hit by flooding Image: Helmut Fohringer/APA/dpa/picture alliance

Authorities in Lower Austria have declared the entire northeastern state a disaster zone, with more than 1,000 houses evacuated and dams beginning to burst.

"We are experiencing difficult and dramatic hours in Lower Austria. For many people in Lower Austria these will probably be the most difficult hours of their lives," said Johanna Mikl-Leitner, the governor of the state.

Experts say that there is a particularly dangerous situation on the Kamp River, a tributary of the Danube.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said 2,400 soldiers were ready to help with rescue and relief work across the country, with 1,000 of them deploying to Lower Austria, which surrounds the capital, Vienna.

One firefighter is reported to have died in the state on Sunday while pumping out a flooded basement in the town of Tulln on the Danube.