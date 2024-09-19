Europe floods: EU plans €10 billion aid for affected members

Europe floods: EU plans €10 billion aid for affected membersPublished September 19, 2024last updated September 19, 2024
What you need to know
- EU Commissioner von der Leyen has announced €10 billion in aid for affected member-states, during a meeting in the Polish city of Wroclaw
- The third largest city in Poland has been readying for the rising waters
- The death toll currently stands at 24
Here is a summary of extreme weather hitting Europe on Thursday, September 19, 2024:
EU allocates €10 billion for flood-hit countries
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday a €10 billion ($11 billion) fund to support EU member states devastated by the floods caused by Storm Boris.
"At first sight 10 billion euros are possible to mobilize from the cohesion funds for the countries that are affected. This is an emergency reaction now," von der Leyen said in the Polish city of Wroclaw, alongside leaders of four flood-stricken nations.
She also expressed her deep sympathy for the affected regions, saying: "It was heartbreaking for me to see the destruction and devastation through the floods."
Germany offers military assistance to Poland
Germanyhas offered to send soldiers to Polandto assist in areas affected by severe flooding, the Defense Ministry told the German DPA news agency.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the German support.
"So if you see German soldiers, please don't panic. This is help. Just so there are no doubts," Tusk said. His comments were in reference to Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland in 1939, which have prompted anti-German sentiment still present today.
Poland has been dealing with heavy flooding, particularly in the southwest, and currently has around 16,000 soldiers deployed to handle the crisis.
Austria damage due to floods will take years to repair, governor says
Reconstruction after the recent floods in Austria will take "years" and will require "national solidarity," the governor of the state of Lower Austria, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, said.
Approximately 300 buildings remain uninhabitable in Lower Austria, while authorities are still unable to fully assess the total damage.
The federal government has increased the disaster relief fund to €1 billion ($1.1 billion) to repair infrastructure and private properties.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will attend a meeting in Poland with other European leaders to coordinate European Union aid and improve flood protection measures for the future.
Flood conditions have started to improve as water levels in Central Europe are receding.
Homes evacuated in northern Italy
About 1,000 residents in the northern Italian province of Emilia-Romagna have been evacuated from their homes after severe overnight flooding.
Rivers flooded in three regions — Ravenna, Bologna and Faenza — with local mayors asking people to stay on the upper floors or abandon their houses.
At least 800 residents in Ravenna and almost 200 in Bologna spent the night in makeshift accommodation. They sheltered in schools and sports centers.
Trains were suspended and schools closed in the affected areas.
Faenza had been recovering from the devastating floods that hit the wider province in May 2023, killing 17 people and causing billions of euros in damages.
Faenza Mayor Massimo Isola told state broadcaster RAI that, as a result, the city had prepared for flooding.
"The night was dramatic, we waited for the river flood to cross the city," said Isola.
"It rose really close to the limit, but thanks to the works done over the past year we managed to avoid an overflow in the center of the city."
Poland's Wroclaw readies for flooding
Poland's third-largest city, Wroclaw, is preparing for peaking floods, with early indications on Thursday showing its defenses are holding.
The alarm comes after central Europe experienced it worst flooding in at least two decades.
A flood wave had already hit the Polish-Czech border after the weekend.
"It is too early to announce that the flood in Wroclaw has been overcome," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a meeting with a crisis team.
"I would prefer that we hold on nervously and try to guess... the increase in the state of rivers as accurately as possible."
The Polish army says some 16,000 soldiers are helping out in the region, along with police and thousands of volunteers.
Tusk was set to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders of states hit by the flooding.
Death toll rises across Europe
At least 24 people now have died in the floods, including five in the Czech Republic, seven in Poland, seven in Romania, and five in Austria.
Strong wind and heavy rains have been hitting the region since last week.
The leaders of four countries hit by Storm Boris are set to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Poland to discuss aid for the flood-hit region.
