Europe floods: Emergency services struggle as rivers rise

09/15/2024 September 15, 2024 Heavy rainfall devastates Central Europe

Emergency responders in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Austria struggled to manage rising waters even as Romania reported four flood-related deaths on Saturday amid unprecedented heavy rainfall.

Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, southern Germany and parts of Austria are expected to see more heavy rain.

Some areas in Austria have been declared disaster zones and residents evacuated from there.

In Czech Republic, the north-western administrative region of Usti nad Labem bordering Germany is worst affected, with more than 20,000 households without power. The highest flood alert level has been issued in approximately 35 locations across the Czech Republic. Authorities also suspended all shipping traffic.

Krakow in Poland was hit hard, with residents being evacuated and public transport disrupted.

On Friday, when authorities appealed to residents to stock up on supplies, Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak had warned that "the worst is yet to come."

