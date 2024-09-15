Europe floods: Emergency services struggle as rivers rise

Europe floods: Emergency services struggle as rivers risePublished September 15, 2024last updated September 15, 2024
What you need to know
- Flooding continued to devastate central Europe
- Dam overflows in Poland
- Four people were killed in Romania in the floods after heavy rainfall
Dam overflows in southwest Poland
A dam in southwest Poland overflowed late Saturday after heavy rainfall as flooding continued to devastate Central Europe amid historic extreme weather.
Despite efforts to drain water and prevent the surge the dam in Międzygórze overflowed, leading to evacuations from nearby villages.
The dam, built in the early 20th century, is near the Czech border.
Since Friday morning, southwest Poland has received more rain than during the 1997 millennium flood, with alert levels surpassed at 47 gauging stations nationwide.
Heavy rainfall devastates Central Europe
Emergency responders in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Austria struggled to manage rising waters even as Romania reported four flood-related deaths on Saturday amid unprecedented heavy rainfall.
Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, southern Germany and parts of Austria are expected to see more heavy rain.
Some areas in Austria have been declared disaster zones and residents evacuated from there.
In Czech Republic, the north-western administrative region of Usti nad Labem bordering Germany is worst affected, with more than 20,000 households without power. The highest flood alert level has been issued in approximately 35 locations across the Czech Republic. Authorities also suspended all shipping traffic.
Krakow in Poland was hit hard, with residents being evacuated and public transport disrupted.
On Friday, when authorities appealed to residents to stock up on supplies, Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak had warned that "the worst is yet to come."
ss/xx (AP, Reuters, dpa)