Europe floods: Death toll rises as Storm Boris wreaks havoc

09/16/2024 September 16, 2024 Germany vows support to its flood-stricken neighbors

The German government has pledged support to countries hit by the flooding.

"People in our neighboring countries, our partners in Europe and our own people need to know that we are watching the situation very closely and are ready to help," a government spokeswoman said in Berlin.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that Germany's technical relief agency THW, an organization of mostly volunteers that specializes in dealing with disasters at home and abroad, was ready "to provide immediate support when assistance is requested."

Faeser said that the THW was watching the situation closely along the Elbe and Oder rivers in Germany and was ready to step in if flooding occurred.