 Europe Day moves online as EU turns 70 | News | DW | 09.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Europe Day moves online as EU turns 70

Events to mark amid the 70th anniversary of the European Union have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Europe has "grown in the crisis," Germany’s foreign minister said, while others criticized the bloc.

Flags of the 27 EU members (picture-alliance/dpa/P. von Ditfurth)

The European Union marked the 70th anniversary of its foundation in a muted fashion on Saturday, with lockdowns and restrictions on public life still in place across many member states.

EU institutions had planned to open their doors to the public as part of Europe Day celebrations. Instead, events and exhibitions were moved online.

European Parliament President David Sassoli invited organizations "that contribute every day to changing and improving the living conditions of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people" to participate, with some invited in person to a socially distanced event in the parliament building in Brussels.

"People and civil society are the driving force behind the European project," Sassoli wrote on Twitter.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the Union has "grown in the crisis," referring to the joint work the EU has done to tackle the crisis. He also acknowledged that most EU countries, including Germany, were "not well-prepared" for the pandemic.

Read more: Coronavirus: EU urges closing external borders until mid-June

Watch video 01:56

EU forecasts 7.4% contraction in 2020

Sweden: 'Cooperation is our cure'

The coronavirus crisis has led to old divisions within the EU being brought to the surface again, as hard-hit southern countries like Italy and Spain claim there has been a lack of solidarity from northern countries like Germany and the Netherlands.

Sweden, one of the few EU countries to avoid a large-scale lockdown, called for more cooperation in the EU.

"There is no doubt that solidarity and coordination within the EU sometimes failed at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said.

"What we have learned from previous crises is that cooperation is our best cure," Lofven continued.

Read more: Can the EU regain its credibility after the pandemic?

The 70th anniversary also sees the first Europe Day since a member state has officially left the bloc, after the UK exited the EU in January. The pandemic has complicated the negotiations for the future relationship between the country and the remaining 27 members.

Europe Day marks 70 years since the creation of the Council of Europe on May 9 1950 with the signing of the Schuman declaration, named after French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman. This is considered the founding charter of what became the European Union and was integral in overcoming French-German post-war tensions.

ed/mm (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

World leaders pledge €7.4 billion for European Commission's coronavirus vaccine fundraising conference

A European Commission iniative has raised billions to develop a vaccine and treatments for the virus. Leaders said that any potential vaccine should be "available, accessible and affordable to all." (04.05.2020)  

European Court of Justice slams top German court's ECB ruling

The German Constitutional Court and the European Court of Justice are in a bitter fight over jurisdiction. The German court is accused of overstepping the mark in a controversial ruling on a European bond-buying program. (08.05.2020)  

Related content

Mexiko City | Coronavirus | Beerdigung

Coronavirus latest: Global COVID-19 deaths reach 275,000 09.05.2020

Russia and Brazil continue to see large spikes in infections, as European countries continue to relax restrictions. A spokeswoman for US Vice President Mike Pence has also tested positive. Follow DW for the latest.

USA New York | Coronavirus | Reportage Sophie Schimansky

Coronavirus: US unveils plan to reopen businesses 16.04.2020

Saying a US shutdown was "not a sustainable long-term solution," President Trump announced guidelines to ease social distancing restrictions. The move came as other leaders extended lockdowns. Follow DW for the latest.

Deutschland | Bundestag | Alexander Gauland Fraktionsvorsitzender, Alternative für Deutschland, Afd

AfD's Gauland opposes May 8 public holiday in Germany 06.05.2020

On May 8 2020, Germany will mark 75 years since the end of World War II, a date some believe deserves a public holiday. The AfD’s Alexander Gauland has said it was a day of "absolute defeat" for Germany.

Advertisement