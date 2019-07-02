 Europe by train — join the ride! | DW Travel | DW | 04.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

Europe by train — join the ride!

Budapest's trendy districts and Parisian vintage markets are just two stops on their to-do list: From July 8, we will be sending two of our reporters on an Interrail tour. And you can be part of it online day after day!

Europe by train Berlin (DW/E. Woodnorth)

One ticket, 12 cities, 22 days — all aboard the European express! On July 8th, DW reporters Giulia Saudelli and Luisa von Richthofen want to get to know a special way of traveling: with an Interrail ticket through the heart of Europe.

They will visit 7 countries: Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, Italy, France and the Netherlands. Along the way, they will stop by well-known tourist hotspots but also destinations off the beaten path.

Both Giulia and Luisa look forward to meeting other international travelers. The two reporters have already lived and worked in six countries in the European Union. "As Europeans, we are so close to each other and a train trip through Europe makes you realize this first-hand," said Luisa.

Europe by train Berlin (DW/E. Woodnorth)

Our reporters Giulia (left) and Luisa will be visiting 12 cities in 7 countries during their Interrail trip.

European culture at its best

According to Giulia, train travel is ideal for discovering the cultural diversity that Europe has to offer: "On a train journey you travel much more slowly and can experience a country, its cities and landscapes first-hand. I am looking forward to finding out what makes each country so unique".

Some planned highlights of the trip include the historic bathhouse culture in Budapest, the colorful hillside villages of Cinque Terre, and the famous arts festival in Avignon.

Our reporters want to share their experiences and insights with you as they visit festivals, museums, cafes, markets and more! On our travel website, they will regularly post pictures of the most beautiful places they have visited!   

Are you looking for even more practical travel and insider tips for your next train journey through Europe? Follow our Instagram account @dw_travel to immerse yourself in the journey and see Giulia and Luisa's trip unfold first-hand — you can even help our travelers decide what to visit next!

Win DW travel accessories

As you follow Giulia and Luisa's trip through Europe, you also have the chance to win something! We are giving away two travel accessory sets, each including a DW umbrella, a DW reusable travel coffee mug and DW headphones — perfect for your next train journey.

Europe by train Berlin (DW/E. Woodnorth)

Answer the prize question for a chance to win these DW travel accessories for your next train journey!

Correctly answer the prize question by July 30th, 2019, and with a bit of luck you might be our winner:

How many countries will Giulia and Luisa visit on their Interrail trip?

Follow us on Instagram and like any post from Luisa and Giulia until July 30th, you also have the chance to win a DW travel set. Good luck!

DW recommends

An eye-opening visit to Italy's Cinque Terre

Join DW's Eesha Kheny as she explores Cinque Terre National Park situated on Italy's Ligurian coast in the northwest — a breathtakingly beautiful area in dire need of sustainable tourism. (24.06.2019)  

Budapest: New life in old ruins

Unusual galleries and bars are attracting more and more tourists to the Hungarian capital's Jewish quarter. Unlike Hungary's prime minister, the alternative art scene does not approve of closed borders. (06.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Travel Instagram

DW Travel We will show you the captivating world of travel!

Related content

Zwei Wanderer machen Selfie

Germany's 10 best hiking trails 02.07.2019

The 3rd of July is traditionally the "German Hiking Day". There are around 200,000 kilometers of hiking trails in Germany. There's something for every hiker in DW's list of top 10 walks.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Nordrhein-Westfalen

Germany's 16 states: North Rhine-Westphalia 03.07.2019

A cosmopolitan approach to life in Cologne, industrial heritage in the Ruhr region, open countryside in Westphalia: North Rhine-Westphalia is a state of contrasts.

UNESCO Welterbe 2019 Herkules-Brunnen Augsburg

What will be declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019? 01.07.2019

38 candidates are competing for the coveted title. During the meeting from July 5 to 7 in the Azerbaijani Baku, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will announce the "newcomers". Here are some of the favorites.

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Explore German World Heritage sites in 360°

Play the "DW World Heritage 360" app and discover UNESCO World Heritage in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  