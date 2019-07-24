Europe boils in record-setting heat wave

Residents across Europe suffered from a second day of record-setting heat on Thursday, as the second heat wave of the summer continues to bake the region.

Hot and dry air, originating from northern Africa, trapped between cold stormy systems, was the culprit for the miserable conditions in northern Europe, which hit the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Germany.

Germany recorded its highest temperature ever, measuring 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in the northwestern town of Lingen, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

Record heat in Paris

Temperatures in Paris were the highest ever, reaching 42.6 Celsius as tourists and residents alike sought relief in public fountains. Authorities and charity workers handed out water and sunscreen to homeless people and opened day centers for them to rest and shower.

The extreme heat caused travel disruption throughout France, where authorities urged travelers to avoid public transit and stay home. The hottest temperature recorded nationwide was 46 degrees Celsius in Verargues, a village in the south, which smashed the previous national record of 44.1 degrees in the Gard region in 2003.

In the UK, temperatures stayed below 40 degrees Celsius, with 36.9 degrees recorded at London Heathrow. It was a record temperature for July, but still below the UK's all time high of 38.5 Celsius.

Transportation was also disrupted, as trains were cancelled or forced to slow down to prevent tracks buckling in the heat.

Heat leads to drug bust

The Netherlands and Belgium saw temperatures rise to 40 degrees Celsius. In Belgium, it was the hottest day since the country started keeping records in 1833.

"New national record: 40.6 C in Kleine Brogel! Is this for real!" said David Dehenauw, head of forecasting at the country's Royal Meteorological Institute.

In the port of Antwerp, police arrested two men who had called emergency personnel after they locked themselves in a container while they were allegedly picking up drugs.

Residents in major European cities have flocked to public fountains for relief

Netherlands air quality suffers

In the Netherlands, a government health institute issued a warning for high levels of smog in the densely populated cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

Air quality will be "extremely bad," the Dutch government warned, due to light winds that cannot blow away pollution.

Temperatures in the Netherlands reached a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius, breaking the record set a day earlier, Dutch meteorology institute KNMI said.

Prior to that, the Dutch national heat record had stood at 38.6 degrees, which was recorded in the summer of 1944.

Meteorologists predict that the the intense heat will drop on Friday into Saturday across the region.

Scientists expect heat waves to become more common as a result of global warming from greenhouse gas emissions.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China Summer 2019 continues to sizzle Europe This week, Germany and western Europe are bracing for another record-breaking week of heat. A high-pressure "heat dome" could send temperatures towards 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, probably peaking on Thursday. The German Weather Service (DWD) issued a heat warning for the entire country for Wednesday and Thursday. The heat is expected to last until the weekend.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China New German heat record? A dried-out park in Cologne. DWD meteorologists said that temperatures on Thursday in the heavily populated areas around Cologne and the Ruhr region in western Germany could break the country's all-time heat record of 40.3 C (104 F) — set in the Bavarian village of Kitzingen in 2015. This heat wave could be "one for the history books" said a DWD spokesperson on Monday.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China The heat knows no borders The French weather service said temperatures in Paris on Thursday are forecast to reach a stifling 42 C (107 F), which would break the city's all-time heat record of 40.4 C (104.7 F) that has stood for over 70 years. The UK could also break its heat record of 38.5 C (101 F) on Thursday.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China Cool off however you can Air conditioners are uncommon in Germany. Those in the north can cool off by the sea, but people living in the rest of the country will pack into public pools or wade into rivers and lakes. Residents of Munich often cool off in the Isar River, which cuts through the city. June 2019 was the hottest June ever recorded in Germany.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China Damage to highways Highways can buckle under extreme heat, as on this autobahn highway in Lower Saxony in northern Germany. These so-called "blow ups" happen suddenly and are very dangerous for drivers. Authorities in Germany often issue temporary speed limits on highways during heat waves in a bid to limit the risks.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China Not a good day for a race Cyclists are slogging through 40 C (104 F) heat during the decisive week of a thrilling Tour de France, as the race route crosses through the country's scorched southeast. Organizers set up ice foot baths and extra water stations. The pros often have no choice, but health authorities advise against outdoor exercise in extreme temperatures.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China Storms break US heat wave Washington, New York and Boston on the the US east coast experienced record heat over the weekend. A cold front broke the heat wave on Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms that caused flooding and power outages in New York and New Jersey. On Cape Cod, a popular vacation destination in Massachusetts, a rare tornado ripped the roof off a hotel.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China China uses old fashioned air conditioning Workers manufacture ice blocks at a factory in China's eastern Anhui province. A heat wave is currently gripping parts of eastern China, including Beijing, with temperatures this week ranging from 33 to 37 C (91-98 F). The heat has created a spike in demand for ice.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China The earth is getting hotter According to the North American Atmospheric Association (NOAA), this past June was the hottest ever recorded worldwide — and NOAA predicts that July 2019 is on track to be the hottest month since records began 140 years ago. Climate scientists warn that the unprecedented heat waves seen in 2019 will be normal weather events in the future.



