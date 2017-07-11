Europe adjusts security posture as US warns of possible invasion of Ukraine

Across Europe, countries readjusted their security posture as the US stepped up its warnings about the potential for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, more Western nations called for their citizens to leave Ukraine as US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said a Russian invasion of Ukraine could start any day and would likely begin with an air assault.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with US President Joe Biden, Canadian President Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron and reaffirmed the need for strong and swift sanctions in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

"The allies are determined to jointly take swift and deep sanctions against Russia, should there be further violations of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Germany's government spokesperson said on Twitter. "All diplomatic efforts are aimed at persuading Moscow to de-escalate. The aim is to prevent a war in Europe."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he feared for the security of Europe during a virtual meeting with the leaders of the US, Italy, Poland, Romania, France, Germany, the European Council, the European Commission and NATO, his office said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said sanctions in the event of an invasion would target Russia's financial and energy sectors.

According to US media reports, American intelligence believes Russia could be planning to attack Ukraine before the end of the Olympics.

What is happening on Europe's eastern flank?

Denmark, the United Kingdom, Latvia and Lithuania joined Norway, the Netherlands and the US in calling for their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said Russia withdrew maritime restrictions around the Sea of Azov.

Russia had said the country's naval drills in the Sea of Azov, the waterway beside the disputed Crimean Peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, would disrupt maritime traffic.

Officials in Ukraine had criticized Russia's planned naval exercises and said it is part of Russia's hybrid war against Ukraine. Russia is also conducting drills in Belarus on Ukraine's northern border.

Both have raised the consternation of US and NATO forces.

What has occurred in Europe to adjust the continent's security posture?

The US military announced plans Friday to reposition a squadron of F-16 warplanes into Romania from Germany "to reinforce regional security." The planes will be stationed at the Fetesti air base less than 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the Black Sea, joining Italian warplanes already there.

Germany is sending six advanced artillery systems to Lithuania on Monday to strengthen the existing German-led NATO enhanced forward presence battalion there. Earlier this week, Germany announced it was beefing up its presence in the Baltic state with an additional 350 soldiers.

Finland, a non-NATO member state that works closely with the alliance, sealed a deal for 64 radar-evading Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter jets.

What else has occurred in Ukraine?

Ukraine imposed sanctions on Nash TV, a channel Ukraine's national security adviser Oleksiy Danilov said is owned by the father of politician Yevhen Murayev.

Last month the UK said Murayev was one of the Kremlin's candidates to lead a Moscow-backed puppet government in Kyiv in the event of a renewed military offensive against Ukraine. Murayvev mocked the British claim as "stupid" and the Kremlin dismissed it as disinformation.

