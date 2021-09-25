Visit the new DW website

Europa League

The Europa League is an annual men's association football club competition, one level below the Champions League. Both are organized by UEFA, football's governing body in Europe.

A total of 48 clubs drawn into 12 groups of four take part in the group stage of the Europa League, as it's been known since its rebranding in 2009. It replaced the UEFA Cup, which had already merged with the Cup Winners' Cup a decade earlier - in 2009 the former Intertoto Cup was folded into it. DW Sports follows all the German teams in action in the competition, and the latter tournament stages in full: Our latest content is collated on this page.

Fussball FIFA Musem Zuerich-Enge 10.03.2020 WM-Pokal in einer Vitrine FOTO: ULMER Pressebildagentur xxNOxMODELxRELEASExx

Football World Cup: 'It's about the biggest piece of the pie' 25.09.2021

FIFA are applying pressure, UEFA are threatening to boycott. The discussion about football World Cups every two years has turned into a power play, says sports scientists Harald Lange in interview with DW.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - MARCH 22: Head coach Joachim Loew talks to Mesut Oezil during a Germany training session ahead of their international friendly match against Spain at ESPRIT arena on March 22, 2018 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce's Mesut Özil returns to Germany — but will not meet Joachim Löw 15.09.2021

Mesut Özil is back in Germany for a Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt with his Turkish club Fenerbahce. But the coronavirus means there will be no clear-the-air talks with ex-Germany coach Joachim Löw.
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani scores his side's second goal during the Europa League semifinal, second leg soccer match between Roma and Manchester United at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Manchester United to meet Villareal in Europa League final 07.05.2021

Manchester United have booked their place in the Europa League final, despite a 3-2 defeat against semifinal rivals Roma. Meanwhile, Spanish team Villareal edged past London side Arsenal to claim their finalists' spot.
12th May 2015 - Barclays U21 Premier League - Manchester United U21 v Manchester City U21 - A general view (GV) of Old Trafford - Photo: Simon Stacpoole / Offside.

Europa League: Manchester United to meet Granada — but where? 19.03.2021

Manchester United are paired to meet Europa League debutants Granada in the quarterfinals, although it's not clear where. Meanwhile, Arsenal face Slavia Prague, Ajax meet Roma, and Dinamo Zagreb take on Villarreal.
Fußball: 3. Liga, Hansa Rostock - Hallescher FC, 29. Spieltag, Ostseestadion: Fans freuen sich über den Spielbeginn. Erstmals wurden wieder Fans ins Stadion gelassen, 777 sollten nach Schnelltests die Erlaubnis dazu erhalten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Sports News Feed: Hundreds attend Hansa Rostock match 19.03.2021

Hundreds of supporters attended a third division game in Germany, the first fans to attend a game in the country for months. And UEFA is to launch an investigation into an alleged racist incident in the Europa League.

Hoffenheim's Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric and Hoffenheim's English defender Ryan Sessegnon celebrate scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Moenchengladbach v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Moenchengladbach, on December 19, 2020. (Photo by Marius Becker / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by MARIUS BECKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

'Why? Just why?' Ryan Sessegnon on racism, life in Hoffenheim and his Tottenham future 17.02.2021

English starlet Ryan Sessegnon is making the most of his loan spell in the Bundesliga. But the young defender, on loan at Hoffenheim from Tottenham Hotspur, has also been a victim of racist abuse on social media.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - December 1, 2020 Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane reacts REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Germany’s Champions League and Europa League exploits highlight national team failures 11.12.2020

Every German club in the Champions and Europa League progressed into the knockout stages for the first time as the Bundesliga goes from strength to strength. So why does that success not translate to the Germany team?
21.08.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Köln: Fußball: Europa League, FC Sevilla - Inter Mailand, Final-Eight, Finale im RheinEnergieStadion. Sevillas Torschütze Luuk de Jong (l) jubwlt über seinen Treffer zum 1:1 durch Kopfball. Foto: Federico Gambarini/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Sevilla win sixth Europa League title 21.08.2020

Luuk De Jong and Diego Carlos powered Sevilla to another triumph in the Europa League. The title is the Spanish side's fourth in the last seven years.
10.08.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf: Fußball: Europa League, Inter Mailand - Bayer Leverkusen, Final-Eight, Viertelfinale in der Düsseldorf Arena. Leverkusens Kai Havertz fährt sich mit der Hand durch die Haare. Foto: Marius Becker/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Leverkusen bid farewell to the Europa League with Kai Havertz's future in doubt 10.08.2020

A clearly second-best Bayer Leverkusen crashed out of the Europa League following a 2-1 loss to Inter Milan. With Champions League football now ruled out, Kai Havertz's transfer saga looks finally set for a conclusion.
Torjubel, Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen), Kai Havertz (Leverkusen), Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen) Fussball, Europa League, Saison 19/20, Achtelfinale, Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Glasgow Rangers 06.08.2020: Foto: Ulrich Hufnagel / Pool via Chai von der Laage Nur fuer journalistische Zwecke! Only for editorial use! Gemaess den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoaehnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. | Verwendung weltweit

Wirtz auditions for Havertz role as Bayer Leverkusen reach Europa League quarters 06.08.2020

Bayer Leverkusen booked their spot in the Europa League quarterfinals with a straightforward win over Rangers. The displays of Kai Havertz and his potential successor Florian Wirtz offered Peter Bosz food for thought.
27.06.2020, Berlin: Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. FC Union Berlin - Fortuna Düsseldorf, 34. Spieltag, im Stadion An der alten Försterei. Rouwen Hennings von Fortuna Düsseldorf geht nach der Niederlage seiner Mannschaft vom Platz. Foto: Maja Hitij/Getty Images Europe/Pool/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga final day: As it happened 27.06.2020

Borussia Mönchengladbach return to the Champions League, with Bayer Leverkusen competing in the Europa League next season. At the bottom, Fortuna Düsseldorf are relegated as Werder Bremen scored six to survive.
17.06.2020 *** Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Final - Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Coppa Italia in Naples, Napoli v Juventus - Naples, Italy - June 17, 2020 Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Coppa Italia Final, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Ciro de Luca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Return of fans to Champions League football: A significant infection risk 19.06.2020

UEFA will decide next month whether the Champions League and the Europa League will be played in front of fans. Leading German virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit argues that filling stadiums so soon would be a mistake.

COLOGNE, GERMANY - JUNE 13: General view inside the stadium prior to the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Koeln and 1. FC Union Berlin at RheinEnergieStadion on June 13, 2020 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)

Champions League final to be held in Lisbon, Cologne gets Europa League 17.06.2020

Germany will host the final stages of this season’s curtailed Europa League, with the final to be held in Cologne. The Champions League's 'mini tournament' will be held in Lisbon, with the final on August 23.
Leverkusen's French forward Moussa Diaby (L) and Moenchengladbach's Swiss defender Nico Elvedi (R) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayer 04 Leverkusen on May 23, 2020 in Moenchengladbach, western Germany. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

Bundesliga: The race for Europe and the relegation battle with three games left 15.06.2020

Bayern Munich are poised to secure an eighth consecutive league title this week, but there is still much to be decided in the Bundesliga with three games to go. DW analyzes the race for Europe and the relegation battle.
22.11.2019, Schweiz, Nyon: Der Pokal der Fußball-Europameisterschafft, auch Coupe Henri-Delaunay genannt, steht im Hauptsitz der UEFA bei der Auslosung der Playoff-Spiele. Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Keystone/S. Di Nolfi+++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic 17.03.2020

European football's governing body, UEFA, have postponed Euro 2020 until 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The organization say they made the decision on health grounds and to help domestic leagues.
11.03.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Mönchengladbach: Fußball: Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach - 1. FC Köln, 21. Spieltag im Borussia-Park. Ein Kameramann filmt das Aufwärmen der Mannschaften im zuschauerfreien Stadion Borussia Park. Das Spiel fand wegen des Coronavirus ohne Zuschauer als Geisterspiel statt. Foto: Roland Weihrauch/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus: Where do the Bundesliga and European football go from here? 13.03.2020

The coronavirus has forced football matches to be played behind closed doors – or even be canceled. What might the future have in store for the Bundesliga, the Champions League, or even EURO 2020? DW takes a look.
