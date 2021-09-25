The Europa League is an annual men's association football club competition, one level below the Champions League. Both are organized by UEFA, football's governing body in Europe.

A total of 48 clubs drawn into 12 groups of four take part in the group stage of the Europa League, as it's been known since its rebranding in 2009. It replaced the UEFA Cup, which had already merged with the Cup Winners' Cup a decade earlier - in 2009 the former Intertoto Cup was folded into it. DW Sports follows all the German teams in action in the competition, and the latter tournament stages in full: Our latest content is collated on this page.