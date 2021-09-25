Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Europa League is an annual men's association football club competition, one level below the Champions League. Both are organized by UEFA, football's governing body in Europe.
A total of 48 clubs drawn into 12 groups of four take part in the group stage of the Europa League, as it's been known since its rebranding in 2009. It replaced the UEFA Cup, which had already merged with the Cup Winners' Cup a decade earlier - in 2009 the former Intertoto Cup was folded into it. DW Sports follows all the German teams in action in the competition, and the latter tournament stages in full: Our latest content is collated on this page.
Mesut Özil is back in Germany for a Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt with his Turkish club Fenerbahce. But the coronavirus means there will be no clear-the-air talks with ex-Germany coach Joachim Löw.
English starlet Ryan Sessegnon is making the most of his loan spell in the Bundesliga. But the young defender, on loan at Hoffenheim from Tottenham Hotspur, has also been a victim of racist abuse on social media.
Every German club in the Champions and Europa League progressed into the knockout stages for the first time as the Bundesliga goes from strength to strength. So why does that success not translate to the Germany team?
A clearly second-best Bayer Leverkusen crashed out of the Europa League following a 2-1 loss to Inter Milan. With Champions League football now ruled out, Kai Havertz's transfer saga looks finally set for a conclusion.
Bayer Leverkusen booked their spot in the Europa League quarterfinals with a straightforward win over Rangers. The displays of Kai Havertz and his potential successor Florian Wirtz offered Peter Bosz food for thought.
UEFA will decide next month whether the Champions League and the Europa League will be played in front of fans. Leading German virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit argues that filling stadiums so soon would be a mistake.
Bayern Munich are poised to secure an eighth consecutive league title this week, but there is still much to be decided in the Bundesliga with three games to go. DW analyzes the race for Europe and the relegation battle.