Europa League: RB Leipzig march on in front of a handful of away fans

A late equalizer in Romania wasn't enough to stop RB Leipzig progressing to the playoffs, with the Red Bulls now needing to overcome either Portuguese side Braga or Zorya Luhansk of the Ukraine to reach the group stage.

Should they make it, the Red Bulls will have played six qualifiers in order to ensure at least six more games in the Thursday night competition.

The Bundesliga side's 3-1 first leg win made for a relatively straightforward task in Romania, especially after Marcel Sabitzer put them a goal up just before the break. Raoul Petre Baicu secured a reward for an improved second half display from the hosts but his strike was of little genuine consequence.

The way the tie was poised, the early stage of the competition and the 1400km trip were always likely to make for a relatively small turnout but German media outlets are reporting that Leipzig couldn't even muster up double figures.

Before the game, it was widely acknowledged that only seven tickets had been sold in the away end, though photographs did show an eighth figure in the stands. But the allegiance of the extra person is unclear.

The Red Bulls will be hoping for a few more in attendance for the next round, with the first leg of the playoff away from home on August 23, before the home leg arrives a week later.

Before that, the Red Bulls face Viktoria Cologne in the German Cup while their first Bundesliga fixture - away at Borussia Dortmund - is sandwiched between the two Europa League matches.

mp (SID/DPA)