Europa League: Manchester United to meet Granada — but where?

Manchester United will play Spanish side Granada — newcomers to the Europa League — in the competition quarterfinals, although COVID restrictions could affect where the match takes place.

If United get through, they could face a reunion with the team they beat in the 2017 final — Ajax — in the last four.

The Premier League side, who beat AC Milan in the last 16 on Thursday, will play away in the first leg on April 8. However, coronavirus rules mean it remains to be seen where that match will take place.

The same doubts surround Liverpool's Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

While the second legs are likely to go ahead in the UK, the Spanish clubs must wait to find out on whether local regulations will allow them to host the English sides.

In the quarterfinal draw on Friday, the Dutch champions Ajax drew the last Italian team left in European competition this season, hosting Roma in the first leg.

Arsenal are up against Slavia Prague in the last eight, with the London side being the third straight British opponent for Slavia — unbeaten leaders of the Czech league.

Meanwhile, Dinamo Zagreb host Villarreal in the first leg at the stadium where the Croatians beat Londoners Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in extra time on Thursday.

The first legs are all scheduled for April 8, with the return matches on April 15. The final is set for May 26 in Gdansk, Poland.

