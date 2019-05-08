Europa League live: Chelsea vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

Chelsea 1 - 0 Eintracht Frankfurt (Aggregate score 2-1)

(Loftus Cheek 28')

40' - Loftus Cheek bundles his way through the Frankfurt box but is eventually squeezed out. That move started with a lovely bit of skill from Jorginho in his own box.

37' - Jovic shrugs off Jorginho, who has had a poor game so far, and slips in Rebic. The Croatian tries to cut back inside Luiz but slips at the crucial moment.

35' - Jovic, who hasn't had a kick for a while, gets a sudden sight of goal but snatches his shot, which is blocked. Rebic keeps it on when he probably should've taken the corner and eventually concedes a freekick.

32' - After a fast Frankfurt start, the home side are looking very comfortable now and dominating possession. But the Eagles always have a threat on the counter.

28' - That one had been coming. Hazard shows strength and skill to escape the attentions of Abraham and picks a lovely reverse ball to Loftus Cheek, who has run off the back of Rode. The young English midfielder just strokes it in to the far corner. Lovely finish from a player who is starting to fulfill his promise.

28' - GOAL! Chelsea 1 - 0 Eintracht Frankfurt (Loftus Cheek)

24' - Off the line! Frankfurt under some pressure now. a stupid foul by da Costa allows Willian to whip in a low freekick. A Chelsea player gets a touch and Trapp is beaten but Hasebe is hurtling back towards his own goal line and flicks it away from danger. Great anticipation.

23' - Save! Some lovely link up play from Hazard, Willian and Giroud sets Emerson away. HIs low cross is turned goalwards by Giroud but it strikes Trapp on the chest and goes behind. The corner goes nowhere. Trapp didn't know much about that save but was in a good position to make the stop.

22' - In the other semifinal, Arsenal have replied to an early Valencia goal with this effort. The London club now lead 4-2 on aggregate.

19' - Jorginho plays a dreadful ball to Azpilicueta before Luiz pumps one directly out of play. The camera then pans to the away fans who are bouncing merrily away.

14' - Save! A Jorginho handball gives Frankfurt a freekick in a dangerous position. It's set up for a leftie so Kostic takes it. He tries to hit it low under the wall but Luiz is wise to it, doesn't jump and lumps it clear. Frankfurt then recycle it and da Costa arrives at the back post to connect beautifully with a sidefooted volley from 15 yard that Kepa flies to his left to tip away. Great strike, great save.

11' - Penalty claim! Willian gets free down the right and drives low to Giroud. The Frenchman gets a flick on it but can'T direct it goalwards. Loftus Cheeks looks to follow up at the back post and goes to ground under challenge from da Costa but the referee, probably rightly, decides there wasn't much in it.

10' - Hazard gets the wrong side of Hinteregger and is this close to getting a toe on the ball to bring it down. He's looking in the mood.

8' - Hazard starting to get on the ball now. This time he dips inside before slipping in Emerson for a first time cross. But it's far too close to Trapp.

5' - Looks like a back three again for Frankfurt, with da Costa and Kostic as wingbacks. They've unsettled their hosts early on, with poor touches from Loftus Cheek and Kovacic already.

3' - Rebic gets away down the left and whips one in. Christensen just gets up to head behind for a corner but seems to hurt his ankle in the process. Jovic rises well to win the header from the dead ball but it's straight at Kepa. He was a fair way out but decent start from the visitors.

1' - Sarri and Hütter embrace on the touchline and Giroud gets us underway. Frankfurt in white this evening.

20: 58 - A typically impressive choreograhpy from the visitors behind the goal while Chelsea's fans fly an enormous flag in support of Eden Hazard, who could well be playing his last game as a Blues player at the Bridge.

20:55 - The players are in the tunnel, Cesar Azpilicueta and David Abraham clutching their banners. It's almost time.

20:50 - The Eagles have been impressive on the road this year. The only game they've lost was in the last round to Benfica and caveated by an early red card for Evan N'Dicka. They've beaten Lazio, Marseille and Internazionale away from home. Why not Chelsea?

20:44 - Frankfurt's fans have been almost as big a story as their team in Europe this year and our man at Stamford Bridge has found them in good voice early on.

20:34 - The teams are in and Sebastien Haller is only fit enough for Frankfurt’s bench but Luka Jovic, Ante Rebic and Filip Kostic all offer a legitimate threat from the start.

After being benched for the first leg, Eden Hazard returns for Chelsea, who prefer Olivier Giroud to Gonzalo Higuain up top.

20:24 - A little bit of breaking news before we get stuck in to the lineups. Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, who used to coach Borussia Dortmund's reserves, has agreed to take over at Schalke. Seems a solid appointment that, I interviewed Wagner last season and he seemed a man with a plan and the kind of guy who can really build a club. But then, it's Schalke so...

20:15 - Frankfurt's fans have waited since 1980 for a European final and could now just be 90 minutes away from a chance to add to that UEFA Cup victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach in Baku.

Despite having not won since knocking Benfica out in the quarterfinal, Adi Hütter's team still sit fourth in the Bundesliga and need only a high scoring draw or win to progress tonight after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

But Hütter described the first half of Saturday's 6-1 loss to fellow Champions League challengers Bayer Leverkusen as "the worst half of football in my career," and the Eagles have looked to be running out of gas a little. But then, many thought that of Spurs before last night - and Frankfurt love defying the odds.

They will need to do that against a Chelsea side whose sole focus is now on this competiton, which they won in 2013, after they assured their return to the Champions League in 2019-20 with a 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.