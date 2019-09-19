 Europa League: Frankfurt win in Portugal, ties for Gladbach and Wolfsburg | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Europa League: Frankfurt win in Portugal, ties for Gladbach and Wolfsburg

Frankfurt's campaign is up-and-running after they picked up a hard-fought win against Vitoria Guimaraes. Borussia Mönchengladbach spared themselves with a late equaliser, while Wolfsburg got a point on the road.

Fußball Europa League Vitoria SC - Eintracht Frankfurt (Getty Images/O. Passos)

Vitoria Guimaraes 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt, Estádio D. Afonso Henriques
(N'Dicka 36')

Evan N'Dicka's first half header was enough to earn Frankfurt their first points in the Europa League this season.

Vitoria Guimaraes were lively throughout and threatened early on through Leo Bonatini, who peeled off his amrker and struck the post. It was a pragmatic performance by Frankfurt, who took their chance in the 36th minute through N'Dicka, who headed in from Djibril Sow's corner.

Vitoria could have been awrded a penalty after an untidy challenge by Martin Hinteregger, and Filip Kostic saw a shot cleared off the line when he should have scored.

Frankfurt held on for the win though and sit three points behind group leaders Arsenal.

UEFA Europa League | Basaksehir Istanbul vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

Herrmann celebrates his late equalizer, which glossed over a mediocre performance by the Foals.

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach, Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium
(Visca 55‘ — Herrmann 90‘+1)

Patrick Herrmann's injury time strike salvaged a point for Borussia Mönchengladbach in Istanbul.

The hosts were the superior team throughout, dominating possession and restricting the Bundesliga side to very few chances. Gladbach were sluggish for much of the contest and lucky to escape with a point.

Istanbul Basaksehir signalled their intent as early as the third minute, when Danijel Aleksic's beautiful volley forced Yann Sommer into a huge save to his right.

Gladbach were unluck not to get a penalty when the ball struck the arm of Istanbul Basaksehir defender Carlos Ponck in the box, and moments later, Breel Embolo's thumping header forced the home goalkeeper Mert Günok to spring into the air and tip over.

Edin Visca's assured low finish beyond Sommer was just what the hosts deserved, and had looked to be the winning goal, but Herrmann's close range strike earned the Foals their first point in Europe this season.

UEFA Europa League | AS Saint-Etienne vs. VFL Wolfsburg (Getty Images/AFP/P. Desmazes)

Wolfsburg's unbeaten start to the Europa League has been maintained after a hard-fought point in France.

St Etienne 1-1 Wolfsburg, Stade Geoffroy Guichard
(Kolodziejczak 13' — William 15')

Wolfsburg picked up an important point on the road as they shared the points with St Etienne.

The hosts took the lead through Timothee Kolodziejczak, who managed to find the bottom corner through a crowd of bodies after Wolfsburg failed to clear.

But their lead lasted just two minutes as Wolfsburg hit back through William, who connected perfectly with Max Arnold's inviting cross and found the far corner.

The point maintains Wolfsburg's unbeaten start to this season's Europa League campaign, and sees them sit joint-top of Group I with Gent with four points.

Related content

Fußball UEFA Europa League Eintracht Frankfurt - Arsenal FC London Tor 0:1

Europa League: Arsenal teach Eintracht Frankfurt a lesson 19.09.2019

Frankfurt returned to the competition they set alight last season, but were taught a lesson in efficiency. Arsenal took their chances, leaving Frankfurt with nothing to show for their efforts.

Fußball Europe League - Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Wolfsberger AC

Europa League: Gladbach suffer humiliation of their own making 19.09.2019

Gladbach weren't the only Bundesliga side to lose in Europe this week, but they were the only ones hammered by a team few fans across the continent will have heard of. The honeymoon period is over for Marco Rose.

Fußball-Spieler Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Europa League: On-fire Aubameyang returns to Germany 18.09.2019

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League boasting a phenomenal goalscoring record with Arsenal. But will the hot-shot striker get the trophies his talent deserves?

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  