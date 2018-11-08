Europa League: Frankfurt prevail in Cyprus, qualify early

Apollon 2-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

(Zelaya 71', 90+4' pen. — Jovic 17', Haller 55', Gacinovic 58')

Four games, four wins, 12 points and a spot in the next round with a couple of matches to spare. Eintracht Frankfurt's Europa League group stage could scarcely have gone better thus far, despite conceding a pair of late goals and Marc Stendera notching up a second bookable offense. Stendera, who might have had some cause to feel hard done by on both bookings, can take solace in the fact that he'll be missing a match that no longer matters for his club.

Apollon lost control of the game in a few sloppy minutes around the hour mark. Sebastien Haller finished off a textbook attack down the left flank, meeting the delivery at the near post. Moments later, a defensive error gifted the ball to Mijat Gacinovic in shooting range; he duly put the match out of the hosts' reach. Even the stoppage time penalty provided no real scare for Eintracht, as it was already clear it would be the last kick of the game.

Frankfurt fans' love affair with continental competition is still showing no sign of cooling off. More than 5,000 made the trip to Cyprus for Thursday's game, prompting the club to ask if it could really be considered an away match.

Jedvaj's header proved the difference in a stifled game

Leverkusen 1-0 Zurich

(Jedvaj 60')

Leverkusen's narrow win against Zurich came in a largely insipid affair came courtesy, as it so often does in such games, thanks to a set-piece goal. Tin Jedvaj's strong near post header from a corner proved just the ticket for Leverkusen in a game that saw Charles Aranguiz return from a long-term injury to join captain Julian Baumgartlinger in the starting line-up.

Leverkusen spent most of the first half huffing and puffing but without really looking like blowing Zurich's house down. In the second half, Heiko Herrlich's side did just enough to win the game and, thanks to a draw in Group A's other game, put them into the knockout rounds.