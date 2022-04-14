Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt hope ending will match fairytale story

In an era where the Europa League isn't taken as seriously by some and is driven by financial gain for others, Eintracht Frankfurt are riding an emotional wave that underlines what the competition is all about.

The pain of a penalty shootout loss to Chelsea in the Europa League semifinals from the 2018/19 campaign still lingers for the Eagles. After their self-proclaimed 'Game of the Century' produced one of their most famous European nights though, they will have a chance to exorcise those demons.

30,000 Frankfurt fans reportedly made the trip to Barcelona and their takeover of the Nou Camp was so impressive that their hosts are talking of launching an investigation into how so many Eintracht supporters secured tickets.

Some of those lucky enough to have a ticket in the Catalan capital were caught in tears by the TV cameras as they witnessed their side survive a late rally to claim a 3-2 win against European heavyweights Barcelona.

Eintracht’s special relationship with Europe

To understand Frankfurt’s unique relationship with Europe, recognition of the generational divide within the club’s supporters is required. Those that can remember, spent years regaling tales of Eintracht’s UEFA Cup win from 1980, others reveled in them being a regular feature in that same competition during the 1990s before they became one of Germany’s yo-yo clubs.

Their first ever relegation in the Bundesliga era back in 1996 resulted in years of hardship and six seasons in Germany’s second tier scattered throughout. But it also fashioned a deep appreciation for the success of recent seasons and what it means to fly the Eintracht flag in Europe.

Atmospheres that burst through the screen and the pre-match choreographies they’re complimented by on home soil stand as audio and visual representations of the emotions and significance attached to continental competition.

In three of the last four campaigns, Frankfurt have made it to the Europa League knockout stages. Now, for a second time, they have a chance to do what many thought them capable of in 2019 and end a barren run that has seen no German side win the UEFA Cup or Europa League since Huub Stevens led Schalke to the title in 1997.

More than 30,000 Frankfurt fans travelled to Barcelona though not all made it inside the Nou Camp

Domestic form left at home

Martin Hinteregger still talks about the "pain" of his penalty miss that cost Eintracht in their shootout loss to Chelsea three years ago. But as they did back then, this season Frankfurt have demonstrated the value they bring to the competition on the pitch as well as in the stands.

Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp felt his teammates had shown they wouldn’t just be "cannon fodder" in Catalonia and his point was proven. Where Frankfurt's recent Bundesliga performances have lacked consistency, conviction and a clinical touch, there was no shortage of those three qualities at the Nou Camp.

Leading the charge were Filip Kostic, who scored a brace, and Rafael Borre. The criticism levelled at the Colombian for the part his lack of goals have played in Frankfurt’s search for consistency in Oliver Glasner’s debut campaign were silenced, much like the home crowd, by his stunning effort that made it 2-0.

While Barcelona did manage to keep things interesting with two late goals, they weren't enough to stifle the celebrations that threatened to go long into the night.

Frankfurt daring to dream of the Champions League

After a summer of transition, Frankfurt didn't look like a side capable of reaching the Europa League semis. While the turbulencehas hampered performances domestically with ‘consistency’ an ever-present buzzword and their form in the second half of the season producing just 12 points from a possible 36.

Trailing the Bundesliga’s top six by five points with five games left to play, what better way to offset potential domestic disappointment that with a shot at the Europa League title and the spot in Pot 1 of the Champions League group stage draw it comes with. It may be Frankfurt’s best hope of securing more magical European nights next season.

See off West Ham in the Europa League semifinals, and a potential first all-German European final since 2013 against Leipzig, could decide Frankfurt’s fate. Their players and fans have publicly poured their hearts and souls into the current campaign. Maybe this season, unlike in 2019, the ending will match the fairytale nature of the journey.