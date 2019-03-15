 Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt draw Benfica in the quarterfinals | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt draw Benfica in the quarterfinals

Eintracht Frankfurt are the only German team remaining in European competition. They are playing in their first Europa League quarterfinal in more than two decades.

Fußball: Europa League | Inter Mailand - Eintracht Frankfurt | 0:1 (imago/J. Huebner)

Eintracht Frankfurt, the last German team in European competition, are to face Benfica in the Europa League quarterfinals.

Frankfurt defeated Inter Milan 1-0 on Thursday to reach this stage in the competition for the first time since the 1994-95 season — back when the tournament was called the UEFA Cup.

It was a tough week for German sides on the European stage this week, with Bayern Munich and Schalke getting knocked out of the Champions League. Of the seven German teams that qualified for European competition, Frankfurt are the only team still alive.

 

Related content

Fußball: Europa League | Inter Mailand - Eintracht Frankfurt | 0:1

Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt in quarterfinals after beating Inter Milan 15.03.2019

Eintracht Frankfurt are Germany's last remaining representatives in Europe after a historic 1-0 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro. The stature of the result and not the score line make it their greatest ever away win.

Deutschland | Fußball Bundesliga | Fortuna Duesseldorf vs Eintracht Frankfurt 0:1 - Fans (verpixelt)

Fans protest as Eintracht Frankfurt defeat Fortuna Düsseldorf 11.03.2019

Another Bundesliga Monday night game saw another passionate protest from fans against unfriendly kick-off times. On the pitch, guests Eintracht Frankfurt defeated a dogged Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-0.

Fussball UEFA Europa League l Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Inter Mailand - Trapp hält Elfmeter

Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt play Inter Milan to scoreless draw 07.03.2019

Commerzbank Arena was hopping as Frankfurt hosted Inter Milan in the Europa League. However, the Eagles failed to put a goal on the scoreboard, setting up a do-or-die situation in Milan next week.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  