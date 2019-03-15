Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt draw Benfica in the quarterfinals

Eintracht Frankfurt, the last German team in European competition, are to face Benfica in the Europa League quarterfinals.

Frankfurt defeated Inter Milan 1-0 on Thursday to reach this stage in the competition for the first time since the 1994-95 season — back when the tournament was called the UEFA Cup.

It was a tough week for German sides on the European stage this week, with Bayern Munich and Schalke getting knocked out of the Champions League. Of the seven German teams that qualified for European competition, Frankfurt are the only team still alive.