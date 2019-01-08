 Euromaxx | Euromaxx | DW | 10.01.2019

Euromaxx

Euromaxx

Europe at its best: from culture news to entertainment and glamor! Euromaxx – Lifestyle Europe is broadcast six times a week, bringing engaging insights into European culture and lifestyles to a global audience.

DW Euromaxx (Sendungslogo)

Arresting images and exciting stories are used to report on life in Europe: art and culture, countries and lifestyles, fashion and music, passions and people -- all packed into a compact 26 minute show.

Euromaxx has regular features and series: Euromaxx deluxe takes you into the homes of creative people across the continent. Euromaxx á la carte whets appetites with culinary treats from around Europe. Euromaxx city takes you on tours of Europe’s most exciting metropolises.

Euromaxx is produced at the heart of the German capital in a state-of-the-art studio.

DW’s Euromaxx is the first TV magazine program to focus exclusively on lifestyle and culture in Europe. Germany's international television service presents modern Germany to viewers around the globe, and the integral role it plays in today’s Europe.

Euromaxx has been awarded numerous international prizes including the Hotbird TV Award, top honours at the New York Festival and the Worldfest in Houston. It also received an award at the WorldMediaFestival in Hamburg. The show’s studio and graphic design have also garnered prizes.

Deutsche Welle’s programming, with its focus on news, information and culture, can be seen directly via satellite and through partner stations, cable networks and in hotels. Our program can also be seen as livestream and video-on-demand.

