Euromaxx wants to know: What’s your highlight in February?

Euromaxx

A new-look Euromaxx will be hitting your screens from 2 February. Two new hosts will be joining our team for the new weekly format. As we look ahead, we also wanted to know what your personal highlights are in February.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion neutral mit Uhr als Gewinn

Euromaxx will be presenting a range of new highlights in February. Our reporter Hendrik Welling will be traveling the lengths and breadths of Europe in search of all that‘s biggest and best. And when she’s not in the studio, host Meggin Leigh will be showing you around some of her favorite spots and other stunning sights in Europe. And Collien Ulmen-Fernandes and Evelyn Sharma will be joining our team of presenters.

What are looking forward to in February? It could be something very personal – like a trip or a big party. Or maybe there is an important event going on in your country. Let us know! We are looking forward to hearing from you.

My highlight in February is ... 


As a token of thanks for taking part in our survey, we’re offering an exclusive euromaxx watch for one lucky viewer.

Closing date for entries is 12:00 UTC on 8 February, 2019. All decisions are final. Good luck!

Check out the conditions right here. 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

