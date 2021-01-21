 Euromaxx viewers′ favorite time of day! | Lifestyle | DW | 21.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Euromaxx viewers' favorite time of day!

We asked you which time of day you like best - and why. Find out here if you won an exclusively-designed DW backpack.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion “Morgenstund hat Gold im Mund“

There’s a famous German proverb that goes, “the early bird gets the worm.” But night owls and people who sleep in late would ardently disagree. In a special edition of Euromaxx, we focus exclusively on what happens at night. We accompanied artists who are active and creative in the dark. We asked you whether you are an early riser or more of a night owl. Many of you wrote to us this week and told us which time of day is your favorite. A big thank you to all of the participants! All entries were raffled off and one lucky participant won an exclusively-designed DW backpack with goodies inside. The winner is Luciano P. from Madrid in Spain, who likes the evening and the sunset best.

Congratulations!

DW recommends

What do you like about winter?

Winter, in Europe, usually means cold, sometimes even ice and snow. If you're lucky, you can go tobogganing, skiing or ice skating. What does winter mean where you are, and what do you like about it?  

Advertisement
A scene from 'One Night in Miami': Actors portraying Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke at a bar

The iconic figures in 'One Night in Miami'

Regina King's film "One Night in Miami" imagines what happened on the night Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke hung out together in 1964.  

Musa Okwonga

Musa Okwonga: Soul-searching as a Black man in Berlin

Tired of being the "grateful" immigrant, Ugandan-British writer Musa Okwonga left the UK to come to Berlin and explores his experience in a novel.  

Sailors in front of a ship

Why 200-year-old shanty songs embody the spirit of 2021

TikTok has turned "Wellerman," a 19th-century sea shanty, into a viral hit. The collective musical experience expresses the hopes and pain of our pandemic world.  

Deutschland Symbolbild Grenzübergangsstelle

Traveling to Germany: What you need to know about coronavirus restrictions

Germany is in a strict lockdown. Travel has not been banned, but an appeal issued to refrain from non-essential trips. The borders remain open. Here's what you need to know about Germany's entry regulations.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  