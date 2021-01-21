Euromaxx viewers' favorite time of day!

There’s a famous German proverb that goes, “the early bird gets the worm.” But night owls and people who sleep in late would ardently disagree. In a special edition of Euromaxx, we focus exclusively on what happens at night. We accompanied artists who are active and creative in the dark. We asked you whether you are an early riser or more of a night owl. Many of you wrote to us this week and told us which time of day is your favorite. A big thank you to all of the participants! All entries were raffled off and one lucky participant won an exclusively-designed DW backpack with goodies inside. The winner is Luciano P. from Madrid in Spain, who likes the evening and the sunset best.



Congratulations!