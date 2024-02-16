Euromaidan – Diary of a War Foretold

The documentary looks at how this war came about and why it was not prevented. In late 2013, after Ukrainian President Yanukovych suddenly refused to sign the European Union--Ukraine Association Agreement, protests began on the central square in Kyiv known as the Maidan. Soon after, war broke out in Ukraine’s Donbass region. Was this war the Russian response to Ukraine's push to break away from Russian influence? The film looks back on a decade of conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Local perspectives are interwoven with world political developments and diplomatic dynamics, as the documentary analyzes events in Ukraine leading up to 24 February 2022 -- the day Russian troops invaded. The documentary tells a story of conspiracy, corruption, the ongoing global power struggles between the US, Russia and the EU and the energy crisis that is now affecting people all over the world.