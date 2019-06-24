Eurofighter crash leads to calls to end military exercises

The mayor of Waren an der Müritz, a small town near the site where two German Eurofighters crashed on Monday, has called for a ban on military exercise flights over "holiday regions."

"A lot of tourists cannot understand that around Müritz, of all places, such low flights have to be practiced," Mayor Norbert Möller told Germany's dpa news agency on Tuesday, indicating that the planes could have hit people on the ground in different circumstances.

"You don't want to think about [what could have happened], but we got away with a black eye there," the Social Democrat politician said, before sending his condolences to the family of the pilot killed in the incident.

The two Typhoon class planes collided on Monday afternoon near Lake Müritz in state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Berlin. The area is home to a national park and considered a popular holiday destination in the region.

Another local mayor, Christian Democrat Almuth Köhler of Silz und Nossentin, called for a reappraisal of where low-altitude flights are practiced. She pointed out that the camp sites in the area were all booked out at the time of the crash.

Necessary exercises?

Meanwhile, the socialist Left party in the state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania called for all air force exercises in the region to be stopped, on the grounds they were unnecessary.

But Henning Otte, defense spokesman for Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), defended the exercises, telling the Deutschlandfunk radio station, "The Bundeswehr must practice where it would have to defend in an emergency."

Otte was also one of many politicians who refused to speculate on the cause of the collision on Tuesday, among them Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who visited the crash site on Monday evening, praising the work of first-responders.

One pilot was killed in the collision, while the other survived with injuries, and is expected to recover. Some 300 German soldiers spent the night searching the area for debris, as the Bundeswehr begins its investigation into the cause of the crash.