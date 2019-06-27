EURO Under-21 Final: Germany vs Spain live blog

+++Refresh the page (F5) for the latest live updates+++

Germany vs Spain

Two years ago today...

Waldschmidt on fire!

Luca Waldschmidt became the first German player to score in four consecutive games at a U21 finals and could set a tournament record tonight. The Freiburg forward has matched Marcus Berg's seven goals scored in 2009 and needs just one more goal to be the outright record holder.

Read more: Waldschmidt & Richter proving pleasant surprises

Greetings from Benny

Benedikt Höwedes was part of the Germany Under-21 side that beat England 4-0 to claim their first ever European title and sent a message to the current crop of players. "We all grew up on the back fields, today the big stage belongs to you. You have the huge chance to win the European title like we did in 2009. I wish you lots of luck and we'll see each other in the stadium."

Team news: Germany

Augsburg's Marco Richter was forced to miss the breathtaking semifinal win over Romania due to a calf problem and, while he himself has expressed his desire to play in the final, head coach Stefan Kuntz is expected to name an unchanged line-up from the six-goal thriller.

Possible line-up: Nübel - Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Henrichs - M. Eggestein - Neuhaus, Dahoud - Öztunali, Waldschmidt, Amiri

Welcome along!

Germany haven't had the best of luck at major tournaments of late. The men's side failed to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup in Russia and the women's side fell short against Sweden in Women's World Cup just yesterday. However, in their incredibly talented Under-21 side there remains hope that silverware is in reach as they look to defend their title against Spain, the side they beat 1-0 in 2017 to claim the European crown.