EURO Under-21 Final: Germany 0-1 Spain live blog

Germany 0-1 Spain (Fabian 8')

8' GOAL! Germany 0-1 Spain

A costly concession of possession from Germany allows Fabian to break into a pocket of space. No one closes him down and his accepts the invitation to lash a stunning effort into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

7' - Germany are getting pinned inside their own half as Spain's Oyarzabal has a shot blocked from inside the box.

6' - The largest cheer of the night still belongs to the remote control car that stole the show before kick-off.

4' - Spain are settling into an early rhythm with their passing, but it's obvious there's going to be a feeling out process both sides will need to go through in the opening exchanges.

KICK OFF!

We're underway in Udine. Mission: title defence is almost complete. Right now it's hard to know what is stranger, the referee wearing pink socks or the remote control car that just delivered the ball to the center circle!

What a heartthrob

The fans in Udine are on their feet as the legend Andrea Pirlo brings out the trophy Germany and Spain are battling it out for for the second time in two years.

Chief scout

Tah and Klostermann are already in the senior set-up, but I wonder who else Germany head coach Joachim Löw will have his eye on tonight. This side certainly have a handful of players who could realistically make the step up in the next couple of years if not sooner.

Fitting ending?

Germany's title defence has been a wild ride so far with 14 goals scored, 50 per cent of which have come from Luca Waldschmidt. Reminder: He's one goal shy of breaking the EURO U21 record for most goals scored in a single tournament.

15 minutes until kick-off!

Still time to make your pre-match drink of choice.

"I've never experienced anything quite like it"

Waldschmidt to ARD: "It's all about having fun at the end of the day. There were definitely times in the past where it's been hard to pick my head up, but that's part of the game. I'm really enjoying how things are going right now. I've never experienced anything quite like it. Our chance is there, but now we have to use it."

A first for Germany?

No German men's team have ever been able to defend a major title. Could this talented Under-21 side be the first to do so?

A personalised Klopp team talk

Serdar the surprise

Suat Serdar is the more surprising of the two changes Germany have made as the Schalke midfielder comes into the starting line-up for Florian Neuhaus. Serdar has only made two appearances off the bench all competition, but joins Dahoud and Eggestein in midfield. After completing his one-game ban, Benjamin Henrichs returns in place of Maximilian Mittelstädt at left-back.

TEAM NEWS!

Germany's confirmed line-up: Nübel - Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Henrichs - M. Eggestein - Dahoud, Serdar - Öztunali, Waldschmidt, Amiri

Two years ago today...

Waldschmidt on fire!

Luca Waldschmidt became the first German player to score in four consecutive games at a U21 finals and could set a tournament record tonight. The Freiburg forward has matched Marcus Berg's seven goals scored in 2009 and needs just one more goal to be the outright record holder.

Read more: Waldschmidt & Richter proving pleasant surprises

Greetings from Benny

Benedikt Höwedes was part of the Germany Under-21 side that beat England 4-0 to claim their first ever European title and sent a message to the current crop of players. "We all grew up on the back fields, today the big stage belongs to you. You have the huge chance to win the European title like we did in 2009. I wish you lots of luck and we'll see each other in the stadium."

Team news: Germany

Augsburg's Marco Richter was forced to miss the breathtaking semifinal win over Romania due to a calf problem and, while he himself has expressed his desire to play in the final, head coach Stefan Kuntz is expected to name an unchanged line-up from the six-goal thriller.

Possible line-up: Nübel - Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Henrichs - M. Eggestein - Neuhaus, Dahoud - Öztunali, Waldschmidt, Amiri

Welcome along!

Germany haven't had the best of luck at major tournaments of late. The men's side failed to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup in Russia and the women's side fell short against Sweden in Women's World Cup just yesterday. However, in their incredibly talented Under-21 side there remains hope that silverware is in reach as they look to defend their title against Spain, the side they beat 1-0 in 2017 to claim the European crown.