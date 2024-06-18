  1. Skip to content
Euro 2024: Ukrainian soccer fans welcome respite from war

Ole Alsaker
June 18, 2024

Ukrainians at home and abroad were stunned as their team lost its first match in the European Football Championship in Munich. Romania beat the Ukrainian squad 3-0. But despite the result, the game served as a welcome reminder of better times.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hBC0
