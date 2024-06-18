Euro 2024: Ukrainian soccer fans welcome respite from war

SoccerUkraineEuro 2024: Ukrainian soccer fans welcome respite from war To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSoccerUkraineOle Alsaker06/18/2024June 18, 2024Ukrainians at home and abroad were stunned as their team lost its first match in the European Football Championship in Munich. Romania beat the Ukrainian squad 3-0. But despite the result, the game served as a welcome reminder of better times. https://p.dw.com/p/4hBC0Advertisement