Euro 2024: Fans flock to Berlin in hope of final tickets

With the match being sold out, tens of thousands of fans will travel to the German capital to try to secure a last-minute ticket. While flight prices are soaring, Berlin’s hotels and public transport promise to deliver.

A mad dash is on: England meet Spain in the final of the men's Euro 2024 and everyone wants a ticket.

The final will be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion which has the capacity of 71,000 supporters during the tournament, in comparison to some 75,000 on Hertha Berlin matchdays.

The allocation given by UEFA for each football association, though, is significantly lower. 10,000 tickets will be distributed among England and Spain fans, going for a price of 95 euros.

When it comes to tickets sold directly through UEFA, ticket prices originally ranged from 300 euros to 1,000 euros.

However, with the game being long sold out, supporters are turning to the black market to try to secure a match ticket, and the prices are significantly higher. Media reports in the UK estimate some 50,000 England fans will be in Berlin on Sunday.

Spain's allocation should be filled, as well, but some fan representatives have criticized the fact that some of the allocated tickets had ended up being sold to supporters not from Spain.

"Getting the tickets through the Spanish FA has been a disaster for us," Adrian Nunez, a fan of the Spanish national team and a member of the Spanish fan embassy, told DW. Otherwise, he says, the tournament has been "very special" for the Spanish fans.

Some resale websites offer tickets for prices starting from 1,300 euros, with the higher categories sometimes reaching more than 10,000 euros.

It needs to be mentioned that UEFA strongly advises not to use any such black market sources.

The supporters who will not be able to get a ticket will be able to watch the game at one of the city's fan zones, either next to the Brandenburg Gate, which is able to entertain some 30,000 people, or alternatively, next to the Reichstag (10,000). Entrance is free of charge.

Fans show creativity in reaching Berlin

There's also the question of reaching Berlin. Flight prices from the UK have soared massively, with a flight from London to Berlin on Saturday costing some 1,000 euros. Usually, such a flight could cost as little as 80 euros.

Fans will get to Berlin using a wide range of routes Image: picture alliance/dpa/Revierfoto

Some supporters will surely find creative ways to reach the German capital, be it by train, car or plane. Some fans have connecting flights in Copenhagen, Warsaw and, in some cases, as far as Istanbul. Trains from Poland and the Czech Republic also provide affordable alternatives.

The one aspect in which there's very little to worry about in Berlin are the hotels. The city is well equipped and while prices are higher than usual, hotel rooms are still available for some 250 euros. This is also due to the fact Berlin has regional train connections to many smaller cities in the area such as Potsdam, Magdeburg and Frankfurt an der Oder, where fans are able to book hotels for much lower prices.

Public transport not an issue

While there have been complaints about some of Germany's host cities' public transport networks during the tournament, Berlin's far-reaching infrastructure is expected to provide supporters with enough options to travel to the Olympiastadion on Saturday. Both the U and the S Bahn trains reach the ground within 40 minutes from Berlin's city center. But fans should be prepared to be packed in like sardines.

The fact the Olympiastadion is just three stops away from Berlin's Spandau train station, where many intercity trains stop, could also help in reducing supporters' stress levels on the day itself.

Whether it's going to be Jude Bellingham or Lamine Yamal who will lift the European Championship trophy come Sunday night, Berlin promises to provide the best set for the show.

For the fans who will make it there, get a ticket and manage to book a place to stay — all for a reasonable price — that is.

Edited by Mark Meadows