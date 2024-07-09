Euro 2024: Spain beat France 2-1 to reach final

Spain have reached the Euro 2024 final after Lamine Yamal became the youngest ever goal scorer in an international tournament.

Spain beat France 2-1 to reach the final of Euro 2024 as 16-year-old Lamine Yamal struck a wonder goal to become the youngest ever to score in a UEFA Euro tournament.

Didier Deschamps' side took an early lead in Munich, picking up their first goal from open play, as captain Kylian Mbappe's cross was headed in by Randal Kolo Muani at the back post.

However, favorites Spain struck back with Yamal, who cut inside before curling a swerving shot into the net off the left post.

And, the comeback was complete four minutes later as Dani Olmo drove into the box before striking his third goal of the competition.

Spain will play the winners of Wednesday's second semifinal match between England and the Netherlands at the showpiece final on Sunday in Berlin.

Yamal steals the headlines

The teenager had already lit up the European Championships, picking up a record-breaking four assists across his first five matches.

Any questions over whether Yamal could stand up in big moments were quickly silenced, as he created the first chance of the match just four minutes in, with his lifted cross met by an unmarked Fabian Ruiz, who headed over from point-blank range.

When Spain found themselves behind, the winger kicked his game up a notch, and despite being surrounded by four defenders, sent an excellent strike from 25-yards out into the net.

As the first player to score against France from open play throughout the tournament he provided the prefect catalyst for Spain to take control of the match.

"It was a great goal from Lamine, who had a wonderful match," Spanish midfielder gushed after the match about his teammate.

