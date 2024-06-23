Euro 2024: Hungary's Varga in stable condition after injury

Hungarian striker Barnabas Varga left the field on a stretcher after a violent collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn during the Euro group match in Stuttgart.

The condition of Hungary striker Barnabas Varga, who was seriously injured in the second half of Sunday's Euro 2024 group game between Scotland and Hungary in Stuttgart, is stable, the Hungarian Football Federation announced on X, formerly Twitter.

"Barnabas Varga suffered several facial fractures and a concussion during the match. He will most likely have to undergo surgery," the federation said, adding that the player would spend the night in hospital and that the whole team was rooting for him.

What happened during the match?

In the 68th minute of the match, Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn collided with teammate Anthony Ralston and Varga while trying to clear a free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian players had quickly signaled that Varga was in trouble and were visibly angry at the time it took the medical teams to get over to treat the 29-year-old player.

There was a stunned silence in the Stuttgart stadium. Szoboszlai fought back tears. After more than six minutes of treatment, Varga was carried off the pitch on a stretcher as sheets were held up to shield him from view.

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Hungary's Barnabas Varga lie on the pitch after the collision Image: Matthias Schrader/AP/dpa/picture alliance

What is Varga's condition?

Shortly after Hungary's 1-0 win, which the Hungarian players dedicated to Varga, the country's football federation confirmed that he was stable.

According to coach Marco Rossi, Varga suffered what appeared to be a facial fracture. "Probably he will be operated in the coming hours because he suffered a fracture here (pointing to his cheek/eye socket). If we go through the competition of course he will not be part of the team any more."

Hungary can still hope to qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams. In another Group A match, Germany held Switzerland to a 1-1 draw to win the group.

