Euro 2024: Germany beat Denmark, thunder to make last eight

Goals from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala helped Germany overcome Denmark and a thunderstorm to reach the final eight of a major tournament for the first time since 2016.

Germany scored two second-half goals as they defeated Denmark in Dortmund to reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2024.

The hosts' Round of 16 match proved chaotic as the first half was delayed by 25 minutes due to a thunderstorm and torrential rain.

However, Kai Havertz's 53rd-minute penalty was followed by a brilliant strike from Jamal Musiala 15 minutes later as Germany reached the last eight of a major tournament for the first time since 2016.

Thunder and lightning take first half center stage

Thunderstorms had been predicted in the lead up to Germany's first knockout game of the tournament, but it did not stop over 40,000 spectators showing up at Dortmund's Fan Zone.

The spectators believed the home side had taken the lead after just three minutes when Nico Schlotterbeck headed in from a corner only for the goal to be ruled out after VAR adjudged Joshua Kimmich to have blocked off a defender in the lead up.

Germany continued to dominate the early exchanges, with Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel forced into a full-length dive to keep out Kai Havertz's fizzing shot.

Although Denmark tussled their way back into the match, play was brought to a half after 35 minutes when a ferocious thunderstorm broke out in the skies above the players.

For 25 minutes fans inside the Dortmund Arena sheltered from the lightning and hail stones, while those in local Fan Zone were forced to be evacuated.

When the match eventually resumed for the final 10 minutes of the first half, Havertz saw a golden opportunity missed as he headed a brilliant cross straight at Schmeichel.

