Euro 2024: Final receives 2.3 million ticket requests

Interest in Euro 2024 tickets is huge in the host nation of Germany and all over the world, German Football Federation (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf said on Friday.

So far there have been 2.3 million ticket requests for the July 14 final in Berlin, and 1.4 million for the June 14 tournament opener between Germany and Scotland, Neuendorf told journalists.

The DFB president said that the requests were not limited to Germany and the 20 other qualified teams, with the final three berths to be decided in March, but that applications have come from 206 countries.

Neuendorf said the most requests are from Croatia, Albania and Turkey, whose teams have already qualified.

A second ticket sales stage with a million tickets for fans of the qualified teams has ended. A first phase saw 1.2 million tickets sold from around 20 million requests.

"We are very satisfied with the start of ticket sales," the organizing committee said after the first stage. "Interest from Germany, but also the whole world, is huge. Just three hours after the start 3.1 million tickets were applied for from 142 countries."

Neuendorf said huge enthusiasm was also visible in 45,000 applications for 16,000 volunteer positions.

