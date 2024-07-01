Far right targets Germany’s Rüdiger after his 'kill' comment

After his MOTM performance, the Real Madrid defender said one criticism was that Germany didn't 'kill' Denmark earlier in the match. The German far right saw it as a new opportunity to attack Rüdiger.

Germany's impressive win over Denmark cemented Julian Nagelsmann's team's status as one of the favorites to win Euro 2024.

One of the team's top performers on the pitch, and leaders off it, is Antonio Rüdiger. The Real Madrid defender has been in top form, playing every single minute of the tournament so far.

However, one sentence - in fact, one word - from the defender's post-match interview on Saturday has caused some backlash online.

"Those who watched the game saw that we were dominant from its beginning," Rüdiger said.

"The one thing we can criticize is that we did not kill them earlier."

Far right criticism

"It's an unfortunate choice of words," said one X user about Rüdiger's quote. At the same time, many saw it as language frequently used in English by professional athletes who might, for example, describe the missed chances that would have ensured a victorious outcome much earlier in the match.

Rüdiger has also been criticized by several social media accounts with far-right political orientation.

In the past several months, the German defender has become a target for German far-right supporters, who argued Rüdiger's Instagram post marking the month of Ramadan included an Islamist gesture. He rejected the allegations.

"I will not offer a platform for division and radicalization," he said back then.

Rising far right

Like France and other countries in Europe, Germany has seen a rise in support for the far right, mostly in the form of the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which proved to be Germany's second strongest political party in the EU elections in June, as nationwide polls have been predicting.

Rüdiger has been targeted in posts by the party's supporters. Moreover, in an interview by regional public broadcaster MDR at the AfD's party conference in the western German city of Essen, one member of the AfD's youth organization said he thinks the defender deserves to be "expelled."

Tens of thousands of people came to Essen on Saturday to protest against the party and its supporters.

Germany's defenders put on an incredible performance against Denmark. Image: Patrick Scheiber/IMAGO

Rüdiger the star of the match versus Denmark

The same day, just 30 minutes away in Dortmund, Germany took on Denmark, and Rüdiger provided an incredible performance resulting in him being voted the 'man of the match'.

A symbolic moment came shortly before the match's conclusion when Rüdiger's successful tackle prevented Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard from receiving the ball inside Germany's box. The defender celebrated his tackle by pumping his fists while lying on the ground.

Some fans saw it as an appropriate response tp those who don't think the Rüdiger should represent Germany.

"Rüdiger shows what it means to give your heart and soul for your country's success," posted one user.

With state elections coming up in three states in Germany's right-leaning former East, such moments could have a significant effect well beyond the German side's Euro 2024 campaign. They might even impact the country's political discourse.

Edited by Kyle McKinnon