Euro 2024: England eliminates Switzerland on penalties

England are through to the Euro 2024 semifinals after a penalty shootout in Düsseldorf. Swiss defender Manuel Akanji again endured the misery of missing a key penalty in a shootout for his country.

England are through to the Euro 2024 semifinals, after holding their nerves in a penalty shootout against Switzerland in Düsseldorf on Friday. The game finished 1-1 after extra time.

Swiss defender Manuel Akanji again endured the misery of missing a penalty for his country, Switzerland's first of the shootout. Jordan Pickford dived low to his left to stop an imprecise shot, after Akanji failed to convert against Spain in the last European Championships.

Akanji's opening penalty was reminiscent of England coach Gareth Southgate's infamous miss against Germany in the Euro 1996 semis, albeit struck in the other direction Image: Martin Meissner/AP/picture alliance

England would go on to make all five penalties, with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring the fifth and putting the result beyond doubt.

"It's what we practice, a lot of practice goes into that moment," Alexander-Arnold said when asked about the tension of taking the fifth penalty. "When the gaffer tells me I'm taking one, my belly doesn't drop. I enjoy it."

Switzerland nearly avoided a penalty shootout altogether, but Pickford made a string of saves in the second period of extra time to keep England alive.

Euro 2024 surprise package meets underperforming favorites

Switzerland came into the game unbeaten in 18 matches since the World Cup in Qatar and buoyant after an impressive start to the competition, including commanding performances from captain and midfield general Granit Xhaka.

England, meanwhile, had struggled to live up to expectations for their star-studded squad, despite grinding out the necessary results to date.

Stale start as England again struggle to create chances

The teams went into the break still locked together at 0-0, with neither goalkeeper making a save in a cagey first period.

Yann Sommer in the Swiss goal, and his opposite number Jordan Pickford, had relatively little to do in the opening hour Image: Arne Dedert/dpa/picture alliance

Both sides also seemed to be on their best behavior early in the game, wary of possible suspensions for the next round.

It took 32 minutes until Swiss defender Fabian Schär picked up the first yellow card, for a tactical foul impeding Jude Bellingham on the left flank.

Switzerland's Embolo breaks deadlock, England answer straight back

The opening goal finally fell in the 75th minute.

Switzerland, following a strong passage of play in the middle of the second half, combined well down the right before Dan Ndoye crossed low across England's box. Striker Breel Embolo lunged to make contact and poke the ball home.

But within five minutes, the scores were level again.

Fortunately for England, their very first shot on target of the match was a perfectly placed finish from the edge of the box from Bukayo Saka. His left-footed shot with the instep ricocheted off the inside of the post, reducing Swiss keeper Yann Sommer to the role of spectator.

Bukayo Saka's individual quality restored parity, but England were again struggling to click in attack Image: Martin Meissner/AP/picture alliance

"I think it shows how much we want to win this tournament. The last two games we've been 1-0 down in the later stages and we've come back," Saka said after the game.

Saka also netted a penalty in the shootout, after being one of the players to miss on the way to defeat in the final against Italy in the delayed Euro 2020 competition.

"To come back from something like that was really difficult but I used it to make me stronger and today I took the chance," the Arsenal winger said.

Netherlands await in the semifinals

Three of the four Euro 2024 quarterfinals needed at least extra time, and in two cases also penalties, to settle the outcome.

England will face the Netherlands in the semifinal next Wednesday, after they defeated Turkey 2-1 in Berlin in Saturday's later quarterfinal.

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar