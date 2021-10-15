Visit the new DW website

Euro 2020

The 2020 European Football Championship, commonly referred to as Euro 2020 is the next edition of the tournament that is held every four years involving European men's senior national teams.

Unlike previous editions of the European Championship, which were hosted by one or two countries, the 2020 tournament is to be held in 12 cities in 12 countries. This new format is meant to be a one-off affair to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the first European Championship.

Fußball 1. Bundesliga 7. Spieltag Borussia Dortmund - FC Augsburg am 02.10.2021 im Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund Jude Bellingham ( Dortmund ) DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Foto: Revierfoto

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham: How to make the complete midfielder 15.10.2021

Jude Bellingham has packed more into his career by age 18 than many players do in decades. DW takes a trip back to his home town to find out how the Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder became the player he is.
28.07.21 *** Fußball, Olympia, Männer, Vorrunde, Gruppe D, 3. Spieltag, Deutschland - Elfenbeinküste im Miyagi-Stadium: Deutschlands Trainer Stefan Kuntz. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Stefan Kuntz appointed Turkey national team coach 19.09.2021

Following a disastrous campaign at Euro 2020, Turkey has looked abroad for its new coach and appointed successful Germany Under-21s coach Stefan Kuntz. Kuntz played for Turkish giants Besiktas for one season as a player.
STUTTGART, GERMANY - AUGUST 31: Hans-Dieter Flick, Head Coach of Germany looks on during a training session at Gazi-Stadion auf der Waldau on August 31, 2021 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

'Germany needs a proper striker like Harry Kane' 31.08.2021

Germany’s Hansi Flick era begins this week with a triple header of World Cup qualifiers. Ex-Germany player Markus Babbel has weighed in with his take on why they failed under Joachim Löw but could succeed under Flick.
Hansi Flick (Bundestrainer), GES/ Fussball/ DFB Medien Get-together mit Bundestrainer Hansi Flick und seinem Team, 10.08.2021 Football / Soccer: DFB media get-together with German national coach Hansi Flick and his team, Frankfurt, August 10, 2021 Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB via GES-Sportfoto

Hansi Flick promises 'all-in mentality' as Germany seek fresh start 10.08.2021

After inspiring a star-studded side who had lost their spark as Bayern Munich head coach, Hansi Flick is looking to repeat the trick with the German national team. The first priority is a change in mindset.
12.07.2021 | Messages of support that were placed on top of bin liners that were taped over offensive wording on the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, Withington, which appeared vandalised the morning after the England football team lost the UEFA Euro 2021 final. Picture date: Monday July 12, 2021. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all failed from the spot on Sunday night as England went down on penalties. The trio's social media pages were quickly flooded with racist comments, leading the Prime Minister and the FA to condemn the disgusting behaviour. See PA story SPORT England. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. URN:60904228

Euro 2020: England's Marcus Rashford defiant after racist abuse 13.07.2021

The Black England and Manchester United player has vowed to "never apologize for who I am." Top British lawmakers have also come under scrutiny for not condemning fans who booed players taking a knee against racism.
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - JUNE 12: Football shirts of all competing country's are seen hanging above a city center street ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Wales and Switzerland on June 12, 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Opinion: Pan-European Euro 2020 was a nice idea at the wrong time 12.07.2021

There was actually some merit in the controversial idea of a pan-European tournament. But by the time it came to be played, it was neither the right time nor the right place, reports DW's Tom Gennoy.
11.07.2021 | Italy win 2020 Euro final. Rome. Massive street parties. Celebrations.

Coming Rome: Italy celebrates Euro 2020 triumph after pandemic nightmare 12.07.2021

After a nightmarish couple of years full of lockdowns and human loss, Italy had something to celebrate on Sunday night with victory at Euro 2020. DW's Alima Hotakie spent the night in Rome and sums up the atmosphere.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Fans gather for Italy v England - London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Police officers stand guard as England fans gather during the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Euro 2020 opinion: England team let down by moronic minority 12.07.2021

Though penalties cost England again, those who missed can hold their heads high. But some of their achievements are tarnished by the violent, brainless actions of a few 'fans', writes DW's Matt Pearson from Wembley.
Fußball: EM, Italien - England, Finalrunde, Finale im Wembley-Stadion. Italiens Spieler jubeln nach dem Spiel mit dem Pokal.

Euro 2020: 'Football comes to Rome' as Italy break English hearts at Wembley 11.07.2021

Italy's men's national team has won the European Championships for the first time since 1968 after a penalty shootout victory over England at Wembley. For England, 55 years of hurt go on.
Links: Harry Kane (England) celebrates after scoring his team s second goal during the Uefa European Championship, EM, Europameisterschaft 2020 Semifinals match between England 2-1 Denmark at Wembley Stadium on July 07, 2021 in London, England.Aflosport/imago images Rechts: LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Giorgio Chiellini of Italy reacts as he warms up prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium on July 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Euro 2020: Harry Kane reacquaints with old foe Giorgio Chiellini 09.07.2021

A key battle of the Euro 2020 final will be between the captains, England's Harry Kane and Italy's Giorgio Chiellini. Kane has come a long way since their first meeting in 2015, but Chiellini remains as good as ever.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Fans gather for England v Denmark - 4TheFans Fan Park, Manchester, Britain - July 7, 2021 England fan reacts during the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Euro 2020: What type of England might football come home to? 09.07.2021

England's men's team are days away from a first ever Euros final. Though Gareth Southgate's squad may seem to have the backing of a united country, it's not quite as simple as that, reports Matt Pearson from London.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Players of Italy celebrate following their team's victory in the penalty shoot out after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium on July 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Forza Azzurri: Roberto Mancini's Italian renaissance 08.07.2021

Italy are going into Sunday's Euro 2020 final against England full of confidence. Not only has coach Roberto Mancini assembled a talented team — he has also drawn strength from despair, both on and off the pitch.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Fans gather for England v Denmark - Trafalgar Square, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England fans celebrate after the match REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Opinion: The return of a certain brand of English pride 08.07.2021

England eased past Denmark to set up a first major final since 1966. DW's Matt Pearson was in the largest crowd in the UK since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and felt a surprising sense of pride.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - England v Denmark - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England's Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson celebrate after the match Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Euro 2020: England make history with Wembley win over Denmark 07.07.2021

England have reached the final of the men's European championships for the first time courtesy of a 2-1 win against Denmark in extra time at the end of another spell-binding Euro 2020 fixture.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - Italy v Spain - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 6, 2021 Italy's Jorginho with teammates celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Euro 2020: Italy vs. Spain — live blog 06.07.2021

Italy book their ticket to the Euro 2020 final after holding their nerve in a penalty shootout against Spain. The Azzurri now have their sights set on becoming European champions for a second time.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 England fans in the stands before the match Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

Euro 2020: Wembley prepares to welcome 60,000 fans amid COVID-19 concerns 06.07.2021

Both semifinals and the final of Euro 2020 will take place in front of increased-capacity crowds in London this week, despite the UK's recording of the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since January.
