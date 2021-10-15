The 2020 European Football Championship, commonly referred to as Euro 2020 is the next edition of the tournament that is held every four years involving European men's senior national teams.

Unlike previous editions of the European Championship, which were hosted by one or two countries, the 2020 tournament is to be held in 12 cities in 12 countries. This new format is meant to be a one-off affair to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the first European Championship.